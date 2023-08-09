New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2, ‘Maaveeran’, and more

August 09, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

Made In Heaven Season 2-August 10

The second season of Made in Heaven will dive further into the lives of its protagonists as they deal with the difficulties of planning and celebrating marriages while their own lives take unexpected turns. It will continue the subtle narrative on numerous societal attitudes with the weddings. While including a number of cameos, the series stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in lead roles along with some new additions of Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar. The seven-episode series, set against the backdrop of opulent Indian weddings, is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Maaveeran-August 11

Written and directed by Madonne Ashwin, Maaveeran revolves around Sathya (Sivakarthikeyan), a feeble and timid cartoonist who, along with other members of a slum-dwelling community is forced to relocate to a poorly built apartment complex. Despite inconveniences, Sathya being non-confrontational, refuses to voice his concerns about the despicable conditions. Suddenly, a freak incident results in him being able to hear the voice of his comic strip character, Maaveeran – a fearless warrior, who urges him to stand up against corruption and fight for his people, who have no recourse.

Red, White & Royal Blue - August 11

Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the first woman President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity…and a total disdain for each other. Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder driving a potential wedge in US /British relations at the worst possible time. Based on Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller, Red, White & Royal Blue marks the feature film writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance).

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey - August 11

This is a character-driven documentary that follows some of the most intriguing prospects in the NBA’s developmental league, the NBA G League, as they compete to earn the ultimate reward of an NBA roster spot. As the 2022-23 season unfolds, a unique group of athletes from diverse backgrounds take you on a journey to passionate basketball locales, including Las Vegas, Mexico City, Detroit, Maine, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, as they navigate the highs and lows of chasing their shared dream of reaching the pinnacle of professional basketball. Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey features an ensemble cast that includes a top draft prospect, an NBA veteran looking for a second chance, a cultural icon aiming to make history, and former-G-League-stars-turned-success-stories Seth Curry, Spencer Dinwiddie, Gary Payton II, and Jalen Green.

LOL Columbia - August 11

During the LOL Columbia experiment, ten comic freaks are born in the midst of a laughter-filled party. At LOL’s house, social media stars and seasoned comedy professionals unleash their best personas and routines to outwit one other. They confront the task with no censorship save for one rule: no laughing. They are coached by Jorge Enrique Abello, who issues yellow and red cards for any mistakes. The ultimate test will be to determine who can last six hours without smiling inside LOL’s house. The comedy series stars Jorge Enrique Abello, Constanza Camelo and Diana Belmonte.