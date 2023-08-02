New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Lost Flowers of Alice Heart’, ‘How to Date Billy Walsh’, and more

August 02, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

How to Date Billy Walsh - Now streaming

Directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai, How to Date Billy Walsh revolves around Amelia (Charithra Chandran) and Archie (Sebastian Croft) who have been friends since they were children. Archie has always been there for Amelia, fighting her fights and laughing at her jokes, all while keeping his long-standing love for her hidden. Amelia falls completely head over heels for Billy Walsh (Tanner Buchanan), the new American transfer student, just as he gathers the guts to express his love. Archie, who is heartbroken, goes to great measures to keep Amelia and Billy apart but ends up pulling them closer together and risking losing his closest friend in the process.

Lost Flowers of Alice Heart - August 03

The Lost Flowers of Alice Heart is a seven-part Australian series based on Holly Ringland’s best-selling debut novel. It depicts the emotionally captivating story of Alice Hart. When Alice, at the age of nine, sadly loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is brought to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she discovers that there are secrets within mysteries about her and her family’s past. Directed by Glendyn Ivin, the series stars Sigourney Weaver (June Hart), Asher Keddie (Sally Morgan), Leah Purcell (Twig North), Frankie Adams (Candy Blue), and Alycia Debnam-Carey (Alice Hart).

Familia Gill S2 - August 04

Familia Gill S2 follows the story of Gilberto Gil and his 28 family members who set out on a historic journey of Europe and Morocco. In order to honour the work of one of the most well-known Brazilian musicians of the modern era, they will travel to more than 15 nations in the course of a month, overcoming the difficulties of coexisting and performing together for so long.

Doble Discurso - August 04

Written and directed by Hernán Guerschuny, the political comedy-drama Doble Discurso is a story about Ricardo Prat (Rafael Ferro), a charming but intellectually immature politician, who hires a smart but unappealing image consultant El Griego (Diego Peretti) to save his floundering campaign in a world where political desperation collides with secret passions. Antagonizing journalist Camila Hewell (Julieta Cardinali), who is unaware of the Greek’s hidden affection for her, is seduced by Prat’s attractive metamorphosis.

