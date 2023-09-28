New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Kumari Srimathi’, ‘Gen V’, ‘Hostel Daze’ Season 4, and more

September 28, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

The Fake Sheikh - September 26

Docu-series The Fake Sheikh revolves around the 60-year-old well-known British reporter, Mazher Mahmood, who is best known for doing several undercover exposés as The Fake Sheikh. The docu-series will shed light upon his significant rise and epic fall, culminating in his imprisonment. The series stars Ali Afzal, Aylia Fox and Paul Samrai in the lead roles.

Hostel Daze Season Four - September 27

Hostel Daze Season Four offers a glimpse into the lives of six inseparable friends, all embarking on their final year of college. While some are diligently gearing up for their future careers, others are relishing the here and now with their tight-knit circle of friends. Amidst the roller coaster of experiences — navigating complex relationships, facing nerve-wracking job interviews, and celebrating endearing friendships — this season packs an abundance of laughter, compelling drama, and heartwarming camaraderie, making it a perfect end to the beloved journey. Created by TVF and directed by Abhinav Anand, the six college buddies are portrayed by Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta, and Utsav Sarkar.

Kumari Srimathi - September 28

Set in a village in East Godavari, Kumari Srimathi hilariously encapsulates the tribulations in the life of a 30-year-old woman (played by Nithya Menen), who challenges stereotypes in a small town riddled with antiquity. Starring Nithya Menen as Srimathi, the seven-episode series also features Nirupam, Gautami, Thiruveer, Talluri Rameshwari, Naresh, and Murali Mohan in pivotal roles. Produced by Early Monsoon Tales, a web division of Vyjanyanthi Entertainments, the series is directed by Gomtesh Upadhye

Doble Discurso - September 28

Doble Discurso is a drama about a charismatic but intellectually immature politician Ricardo Prat (Rafael Ferro) engages the shrewd but unattractive El Griego (Diego Peretti) as his image consultant in an environment where political desperation and hidden desires meet. Julieta Cardinali’s antagonistic journalist Camila Hewell (who doesn’t know that the Greek has a secret crush on her) is enticed by Prat’s alluring transformation. This political comedy-drama is written and directed by Hernán Guerschuny.

Gen V - September 29

Gen V is a story set in The Boys’ world, but it focuses on Godolkin University, a prestigious college where students train to become superheroes, hoping to make lots of money. Not all superheroes start off badly. These students deal with more than just the usual college stuff like figuring themselves out and partying. They face dangerous situations because of their superpowers. While they try to become popular and get good grades, they realize that the stakes are much higher because of their super abilities. When they find out that something bad is happening at school, they face a big question: Will they be the heroes or the villains in their own stories? The series stars Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke and Craig Rosenberg in the lead roles.

SHE Must Be Obeyed. - September 29

SHE Must Be Obeyed explores the hidden scenes behind the spotlight of three Nigerian female singers. It exposes their ruthless competition and backstabbing practices, which they all engage in to outdo one another and maintain their positions of authority. Siyanbola Adewale (Funke Akindele) is a successful artist whose seeming humility hides a world of greed, arrogance, and cunning plans. Nancy Isime, Abdulateef Adedimeji, Patience Ozokwo, and Rachael Okonkwo are among the cast members of the show.

