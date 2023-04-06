New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Jubilee’, ‘On a Wing and Prayer’, and more

April 06, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST

Ride on Time - April 5

Ride on Time is a Japanese reality show revolving around Johnny’s, the top male idol agency in Japan. What goes on behind the scenes? This documentary series shadows the groups and individuals over the course of several weeks to give you a realistic portrayal of their lives.

Jubilee - April 7

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee is a thrilling yet poetic tale woven around an ensemble of characters and the gambles they’re willing to take, in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition and love.

Rangamarthanda - April 7

After playing multiple roles on the stage, Raghava, an ageing thespian, decides to retire and lead a quiet and fulfilling life with his family, including his wife, daughter Sri, and son Ranga. However, Raghava’s hopes for a quiet retired life go for a toss as his children begin ill-treating the parents.

On a Wing and Prayer - April 7

After a small-town pilot mysteriously dies during a flight, passenger Doug White is forced to land the plane to safety and save his entire family on board.

Redefined: JR Smith S1 - April 7

Two-time NBA Champion JR Smith’s family and friends reflect on his career in this heart-wrenching documentary.

Gangs of Lagos - April 7

Gangs of Lagos, a gritty crime-thriller film is based on a group of friends in Africa, who are forced to navigate their destiny as they find themselves growing up in the bustling streets of Lagos.

Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares - April 7

A one-hour comedy special will take the audience on a joy ride with ace comedienne, Lizzy Hoo, who touches upon various topics including life, family and chasing your dreams.