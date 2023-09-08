New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Jailer’, ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’, and more

September 08, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST

Jailer - Now Streaming

Jailer is about Tiger Muthuvel Pandiyan (Rajinikanth) who is a former jailer going on a search to identify his son’s killers. Muthuvel’s determination is put to the test as he navigates the shadows of his son’s world, leading him down a complicated yet familiar route. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, and written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, this action drama features an ensemble cast with Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, along with Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan and Master Ritvik in pivotal roles. The film also features special cameos from Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, and Bollywood star Jackie Shroff.

How To Date Billy Walsh - September 8

Directed by Alex Pillai and produced by Matt Williams, How to Date Billy Walsh is about two childhood friends, Amelia and Archie. This coming-of-age film stars Sebastian Croft as Archie who is secretly in love with his longstanding best friend Charithra Chandran as Amelia. But when a US transfer student, Tanner Buchanan as Billy Walsh, sweeps Amelie off her feet, heartbroken Archie attempts every trick in the book to keep them apart. The film also stars Nick Frost, Guz Khan, and Lucy Punch.

Sitting in Bars with Cake - September 8

Inspired by true events, Sitting in Bars with Cake follows best friends Jane (Yara Shahidi) and Corinne (Odessa A’zion) navigating life in Los Angeles in their twenties. Corinne, the ultimate extrovert, convinces her shy but extremely talented home baker best friend Jane to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars, with the goal of meeting people and developing confidence–also known as “cakebarring.” During their year of “cakebarring,” Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, and the pair face a challenge unlike anything they’ve experienced before. Sitting in Bars with Cake isn’t only a madcap joyride through some of L.A.’s most colourful watering holes, it’s a moving celebration of female friendship, forging identity, and finding joy in the most unexpected places.

All or Nothing: Die Mannschaft - September 8

The original documentary series All or Nothing: Die Mannschaft in Qatar accompanies the French team on their way to and during the World Cup in Qatar and offers football fans a unique look behind the scenes, especially during the tournament. For this purpose, the team has literally opened all doors to the camera team in order to provide unfiltered and at all times authentic insights into internal processes and to convey everything about the emotional moments and milestones of the tournament. Because even despite the sporting disappointment in the face of high expectations and hopes, Prime members can look forward to a top-class cinematic realisation and moving moments.

Sentinelle - September 8

French comedy-drama Sentinelle is the story of François Sentinelle (Jonathan Cohen) who leads a double life. During the day, he is the most media-exposed cop on the Island of Réunion, known for his tough methods and floral shirts, chasing criminals in his famous yellow Defender. But outside of working hours (and often during them), Sentinelle has another profession: that of a variety singer. For the past fifteen years, he has been trying and failing to regain success by preparing a new album. However, Sentinelle doesn’t want to choose between his duty as a police officer and his love for music anymore. While he remains busy with his concerts and the release of his album, a wave of violent crimes shakes the island. But Sentinelle, completely absorbed in his music, doesn’t really have the inclination to investigate.