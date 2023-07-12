New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Hostel Days’, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2, and more

July 12, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

Here is the full list of new and upcoming titles on the platform -

Hostel Days S1 - July 13

Exploring relatable oddities, strange obstacles, confrontations, and conflicts that most engineering students endure in a college dormitory, Telugu series Hostel Days, a spin-off of the popular TVF series, gives a fun glimpse into college life and a nostalgic trip down memory lane for some.

The Summer I Turned Pretty S2 - July 14

A love triangle between one girl and two brothers. A story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer. The new season will drop with three episodes, followed by new episodes each week until the season finale on August 18.

Adhura - July 7

Adhura is a horror series that unfolds through two timelines, in 2022 and 2007, as secrets and chilling events plague the students and staff of a prestigious boarding school. What starts as a nostalgic reunion turns sinister when Adhiraj Jaisingh (Ishwak Singh) encounters Vedant Malik (Shrenik Arora), a troubled 10-year-old student. As the past and present collide, a dark secret threatens to emerge, linking Adhiraj to Vedant. Produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, the series is directed by Gauravv K Chawla and Ananya Banerjee. The seven-episode series features Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora, Poojan Chhabra and Rasika Dugal in the lead roles. The series also stars Rahul Dev, Zoa Morani, Rijul Ray, Sahil Salathia, Aru Krishansh Verma, KC Shankar and Jaimini Pathak in pivotal roles

Horror of Dolores Roach S1 - July 7

Horror of Dolores Roach S1 is a horror-comedy series. It revolves around Dolores Roach, a woman who is endowed with a magic touch. After her return to a New York City neighbourhood, that has seen significant transformation after spending sixteen years behind bars, Dolores is only recognised by an old stoner friend named Luis who lets her live in his run-down empanada shop’s basement flat and offers massages for money. Her partner has disappeared, and her family has moved away. Directed by Aaron Mark, the film stars Justina Machado, Alejandro Hernandez, and K. Todd Freeman in the lead roles.

Sweet Kaaram Coffee - July 6

Sweet Kaaram Coffee is an eight-episode Tamil series that beautifully encapsulates an unforgettable journey of three women from different generations rekindling their love for life, and discovering the sweet-and-fulfilling scent of self-reliance and self-discovery. Created by Reshma Ghatala, and produced by Lion Tooth Studios Pvt. Ltd, the heartwarming series is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman; and stars Lakshmi, Madhoo, and Santhy.

