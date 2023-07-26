New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Good Omens’ Season 2, ‘Scream VI’ and more

July 26, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST

Here is the full list of new and upcoming titles on the platform -

Good Omens S2 - July 28

Good Omens S2 explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the ineffable friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a fussy angel and rare-book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley (David Tennant). Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, the duo are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho. That is, until the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) turns up unexpectedly at the door of Aziraphale’s bookshop with no memory of who he is or how he got there.

Jim Gaffigan: Park Pale - July 25

Actor, stand-up comedian, and seven-time Grammy nominee Jim Gaffigan returns to Prime Video for his third Amazon Original comedy special, Jim Gaffigan: Dark Pale. Jim Gaffigan is a seven-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, and producer. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humour, which largely revolves around his observations on life.

Scream VI - July 26

Scream VI is an American horror film and sequel to Scream (2022) and is the sixth instalment in the Scream film series. The film follows one year of the tragic Woodsboro killings perpetrated by Richie Kirsch and Amber Freeman, a horrifying incident unfolds at Blackmore University. Professor Laura Crane becomes a victim of a brutal murder at the hands of her student, Jason Carvey, who is bizarrely dressed as Ghostface. Jason collaborates with his roommate Greg to execute a plan aimed at killing sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter. The intention behind their sinister scheme is to fulfill the “movie” envisioned by Richie and Amber. However, the situation takes an unexpected turn when Jason receives a chilling phone call from another Ghostface, who has already murdered Greg. In a horrifying twist of fate, Jason is mercilessly stabbed to death by this mysterious assailant.

The Covenant - July 21

The Covenant, by Guy Ritchie, centres on Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim) and US Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal). Ahmed goes above and above to save Kinley’s life following an ambush. When Kinley discovers that Ahmed and his family were not provided with safe passage to America as promised, he is forced to make good on his commitment by going back to the conflict area to get them before the Taliban go looking for them. The film also stars Sean Sagar in the lead role.

Bawaal - July 21

Bawaal revolves around Ajay Dixit, also lovingly known as Ajju bhaiya, played by Varun Dhawan. He is an ordinary albeit popular high school history teacher, who enjoys mini celebrityhood in his town, courtesy of the fake image he has built about himself. Circumstances compel him to embark on a World War II trail in Europe, and he is forced to take along his newly-wed wife Nisha played by Janhvi Kapoor. He shares a strained relationship with his wife. What follows is a series of events that test his marriage and force him to confront a war.

