New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Federer: Twelve Final Days’, ‘Mouse’ Season 1, and more

Federer: Twelve Final Days - June 20

Federer: Twelve Final Days follows Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self, as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades. Featuring interviews from legendary rivals and friends Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, the documentary provides unprecedented access to the relationship between these unparalleled stars. The feature-length documentary is helmed by Academy Award-winning director Asif Kapadia and director Joe Sabia.

Mouse S1 - June 19

Mouse S1 is a crime thriller series that revolves around detective Go Moo-chi (Lee Hee-joon)’s quest to catch a psychotic serial killer after experiencing a traumatic incident as a child and dealing with his problems as an outcome. Along with his rookie partner Jeong Ba-reum (Lee Seung-gi), he seeks to uncover the truth behind psychopathic behaviours and answers concerning a genetic predisposition to psychopathy — and how to act on the knowledge if such predispositions are discovered. Directed by Choi Joon-bae and Kang Cheol-woo, the South Korean series also features Park Ju-hyun and Kyung Soo-jin in the lead roles

Fargo S1 -S5 - June 21

The series Fargo follows a drifter named Lorne Malvo who arrives in small-town Minnesota and influences the population with his malice and violence, including put-upon insurance salesman Lester Nygaard. Created by Noah Hawley, the crime thriller drama features Billy Bob, Thornton Martin Freeman, and Allison Tolman. It tells the story of several deception, intrigue, and murders in and around frozen Minnesota, all of which lead to Fargo, North Dakota.

Into the Dark S1-S2 - June 20

This Blumhouse Productions fantasy-drama series is an American series in which each episode is a standalone story centred on a different holiday. The first season comprises twelve feature-length films, and with Season 2, Into the Dark continues with a similar concept. The series delves into the darker aspects of humanity and man’s relationship with himself.

Les Infaillibles - June 20

Les Infaillibles follows a gang of robbers who provoke chaos in Paris and humiliate the police, where the Minister of the Interior wants new blood at the helm of the investigation: Alia is from Marseille, fiery-tempered and unmanageable, Hugo is Parisian, valedictorian and meticulous. Where they have every reason to hate each other. A forced alliance, for better or for worse, or maybe blossoming into something else? The film is directed by Frédéric Forestier and written by Kevin Debonne and stars Inès Reg, Kevin Debonne, and Vincent Rottiers.

