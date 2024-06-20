GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Federer: Twelve Final Days’, ‘Mouse’ Season 1, and more

Here’s a complete list of highlights on Prime Video this week

Published - June 20, 2024 05:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Federer: Twelve Final Days’

A still from ‘Federer: Twelve Final Days’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Federer: Twelve Final Days - June 20

Federer: Twelve Final Days follows Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self, as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades. Featuring interviews from legendary rivals and friends Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, the documentary provides unprecedented access to the relationship between these unparalleled stars. The feature-length documentary is helmed by Academy Award-winning director Asif Kapadia and director Joe Sabia.

‘Mirzapur’ Season 3 trailer: A restrained Pankaj Tripathi and a violent Ali Fazal are all set for their face-off

Mouse S1 - June 19

Mouse S1 is a crime thriller series that revolves around detective Go Moo-chi (Lee Hee-joon)’s quest to catch a psychotic serial killer after experiencing a traumatic incident as a child and dealing with his problems as an outcome. Along with his rookie partner Jeong Ba-reum (Lee Seung-gi), he seeks to uncover the truth behind psychopathic behaviours and answers concerning a genetic predisposition to psychopathy — and how to act on the knowledge if such predispositions are discovered. Directed by Choi Joon-bae and Kang Cheol-woo, the South Korean series also features Park Ju-hyun and Kyung Soo-jin in the lead roles

Poster of ‘Mouse S1’

Poster of ‘Mouse S1’

‘The Boys’ Season 4 premiere review: Superhero abuse and election blues

Fargo S1 -S5 - June 21

The series Fargo follows a drifter named Lorne Malvo who arrives in small-town Minnesota and influences the population with his malice and violence, including put-upon insurance salesman Lester Nygaard. Created by Noah Hawley, the crime thriller drama features Billy Bob, Thornton Martin Freeman, and Allison Tolman. It tells the story of several deception, intrigue, and murders in and around frozen Minnesota, all of which lead to Fargo, North Dakota.

Into the Dark S1-S2 - June 20

This Blumhouse Productions fantasy-drama series is an American series in which each episode is a standalone story centred on a different holiday. The first season comprises twelve feature-length films, and with Season 2, Into the Dark continues with a similar concept. The series delves into the darker aspects of humanity and man’s relationship with himself.

Les Infaillibles - June 20

Les Infaillibles follows a gang of robbers who provoke chaos in Paris and humiliate the police, where the Minister of the Interior wants new blood at the helm of the investigation: Alia is from Marseille, fiery-tempered and unmanageable, Hugo is Parisian, valedictorian and meticulous. Where they have every reason to hate each other. A forced alliance, for better or for worse, or maybe blossoming into something else? The film is directed by Frédéric Forestier and written by Kevin Debonne and stars Inès Reg, Kevin Debonne, and Vincent Rottiers.

‘B&B: Bujji & Bhairava’ is a smart, fun-filled prelude to ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Related Topics

World cinema / English cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.