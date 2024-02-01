New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Expats’, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’, ‘Saindhav’ and more

February 01, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

Expats (Episode 3) - February 2

The series, set against the backdrop of Hong Kong, explores the thin line between victimhood and culpability through the lens of three American women based on the best-selling book by Janice Y. K. Lee’s 2016 novel ‘The Expatriates’. Directed by Lulu Wang, Expats features Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, and Ji-young Yooin in the lead, along with Brian Tee and Jack Huston in pivotal roles. New episodes will be launching weekly until the finale on February 23.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith - February 2

The series follows two lonely strangers who work for a mystery spy agency that promises them a glamorous life of espionage, luxury, international travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith are navigating a high-risk endeavour while approaching a new relationship milestone. Their difficult cover story becomes much more complicated when they develop genuine feelings for each other. The action-comedy series spanning over eight gripping episodes is co-produced by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, who also plays the lead alongside Maya Erskine and Donald Glover.

Saindhav - February 3

Saindhav is a Telugu action-thriller film which revolves around Saindhav Koneru, aka “SaiKo” played by Venkatesh Daggubati who embarks on a riveting journey of profound emotions and intense action. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment, the film features Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role along with Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles. The film will premiere on Prime Video on February 3 in Telugu and Tamil.

The Passenger - February 1

The Passenger revolves around a man who is forced to face his fears and confront his troubled past, played by Johnny Berchtold as Randolph Bradley. Directed by Carter Smith the American drama-thriller along with Johnny Berchtold features Merah Benoit and Betsy Borrego and will be available to stream on Prime Video on February 1.

