New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Dry Day’, ‘Mission Start Ab’ and more

December 19, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST

Mission Start Ab - December 19

The show show evaluates 10 early-stage founders and entrepreneurs under the mentorship of three investors – Kunal Bahl (co-founder Snapdeal and Titan Capital), Anisha Singh (founder She Capital, founder and ex-CEO, MyDala), and Manish Chowdhary (co-founder WOW Skin Science). During the course of this competition, the competing founders also face challenges featuring faces from the business and entertainment world such as Ritesh Agarwal (OYO), Rohit Shetty (filmmaker), Riyaaz Amlani (Impresario Entertainment Hospitality), Zeenah Vilcassim (Zomato Live Entertainment), Nilesh Kothari (Trifecta Capital) and Saikiran Krishnamurthy (xto10x Technologies). Executive produced by Indrajit Ray, directed by Srimanta Senguptta, this Endemol India production is written by Bhavesh Mehta, and hosted by Masaba Gupta and Cyrus Sahukar.

Flames Season 4 - December 21

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Divyanshu Malhotra, the comedy drama features Tanya Maniktala, Ritvik Sahore, Sunakshi Grover, Shivam Kakar, and Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish reprising their popular characters. Picking up from where the roller-coaster Season Three left off, the series follows Rajat, Ishita, Pandu, and Anusha in their final year of schooling, as they struggle to balance their lives, while juggling between studies, love, and their families’ expectations.

Dry Day - December 22

The comedy-drama unfolds in the Hindi heartland where the protagonist, Gannu, a small-time goon portrayed by Jitendra Kumar, embarks on a journey against the system. Amidst the emotional quest to earn the trust and love of his family, Gannu not only confronts the external challenges but also struggles with his own insecurities and issue of alcoholism. Directed by Saurabh Shukla and produced by Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment, the film features Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

