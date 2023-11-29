New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Dhootha’, ‘Shehar Lakhot’, ‘Candy Cane Lane’, and more

November 29, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

Dhootha - December 1

Created and directed by Vikram K Kumar, Dhootha is an eight-episode supernatural suspense-thriller that stars Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Journalist Sagar’s (Naga Chaitanya) life is completely upended when death starts to follow people around him, as shredded clips of newspapers start predicting horrible accidents that go beyond his worst nightmare. The investigative journalist realizes he must find a way to stop these unfortunate events before he runs out of time.

Shehar Lakhot - November 30

Shehar Lakhot is deep into a world where treachery, hidden agendas, and deception are how the game of life is played and murder, politics, blackmail, and love are the strategies employed. As the prodigal son is forced to return to his hometown – the fictional town of Lakhot, to confront his past, he finds himself unintentionally caught up in a deadly game, even as the city itself becomes a dangerous battleground for vested interests, each with a hidden agenda. An Offroad Films Production with Navdeep Singh and Khalil Bachooali serving as executive producers, directed by Singh and written and created by Singh and Devika Bhagat. The series boasts of a highly talented cast, with Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Kubbra Sait in the lead, supported by an ensemble cast featuring Manu Rishi Chadha, Shruthy Menon, Kashyap Shangari, Chandan Roy, Manjiri Pupala, Shruti Jolly, Gyan Prakash, and Abhilash Thapliyal.

Candy Cane Lane - December 1

Directed by Reginald Hudlin and written by Kelly Younger,Candy Cane Lane is an Eddie Murphy starrer holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighbourhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters and save Christmas for everyone.

My Man is Cupid - December 1 (2 eps every Friday and Saturday)

The sixteen-episode Korean series tells the story of a fairy Cheon Sang Hyeok (Jang Dong Yoon) who mistakenly shoots himself with a love arrow and falls for Oh Baek Ryun (Jin Ah Im aka Nana). Cheon Sang Hyeok is a good-looking fairy and women easily get attracted to him. His wings were burnt 500 years ago and in a quest to secure them, he gets involved with Oh Baek Ryun who is missing her soulmate. She is a veterinarian and is considered a beauty. All her past romances have ended up in a bad way as her partners always face a near-death experience and run away. Despite the failures, she awaits the man of her fate.

