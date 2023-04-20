New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Dancing On The Grave,’ ‘Judy Blume Forever,’ and more

April 20, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

Dancing On The Grave - April 21

Amazon Original docu-series, Dancing On The Grave revolves around the sudden disappearance and gruesome murder of a high-profile and wealthy heiress, Shakereh Khaleeli, who perished before her time. The four-part docu-series investigates the mysterious murder through exclusive interviews of the key personnel in the events as well as by some who were at peripheries. It also features the perpetrator himself and goes beyond the already-known facts about the event, digging deep into the murder that shook the nation, almost 30 years ago. Produced by the India Today Originals Production, it is written and directed by Patrick Graham, along with Kanishka Singh Deo

Dead Ringers Season 1 - April 21

A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons, Dead Ringers will feature Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes — including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics — in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront. Dead Ringers is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television. The series’ ensemble cast includes Britne Oldford, Poppy Liu, Michael Chernus, Jennifer Ehle, and Emily Mead

Judy Blume Forever - April 21

In Judy Blume Forever, we follow the journey of award-winning author Judy Blume. Generations of readers have found themselves in a Judy Blume book. Her name alone launches a flood of memories for anyone who’s gripped one of her many paperbacks. For decades, Blume’s radical honesty has comforted and captivated readers – and landed her at the centre of controversy for her frankness about puberty and sex. Now the beloved American author candidly shares her own coming-of-age story. Emmy-winning filmmakers Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok trace Blume’s journey from a fearful, imaginative child to a storytelling pioneer who elevated the physical and emotional lives of kids and teens, to a banned writer who continues to fight back against censorship today.

Corsets & Clown Suits - Now streaming

Corsets & Clown Suits is an original comedy program, directed by Scott Ellis, that combines humour and music to take viewers inside Alex Borstein’s mind. With the assistance of her mentor and maestro, Barcelona-born musicians Eric Mills and Salva Rey, Borstein’s self-written performance demonstrates her engaging narrative style. An Amazon Studio production showcases laughs, music, and numerous other unbelievable components that were fully created from scratch by the exceptional actress featured in this new musical comedy show.

LOL - Chi ride è fuori Episode 1 - April 21

In the first season of the Italian comedy reality series, LOL Chi Ride e Feuri, ten comedians - Caterina Guzzanti, Frank Matano, Elio, Lillo, Katia Follesa, Angelo Pintus, Ciro and Fru from The Jackal, Michela Giraud, and Luca Ravenna - face off for six hours in a row to keep a straight face, trying everything to make their opponents laugh. Whoever makes it to the end wins a hefty price.

Wild Isles Season 1 - April 21

Wild Isles S1 is a 2023 British natural documentary narrated by Sir David Attenborough. The unique animal residents of the British Isles are the focus of the five-part natural history series, which reveals behaviours that have never before been seen on television. Aerial photography, motion-controlled time-lapse photography, low-light cameras, and macro photography are all featured in the show. It was recorded in 4K resolution over a three-year period.

In Your Dreams (TR) - Now Streaming

Directed by Cemal Alpan, In Your Dreams is a Turkish romantic comedy that follows Pelin (played by Burcu Özberk) and Engin (Played by Murat Boz) Dream and reality coincide in this romantic comedy, when two strangers wake up on the same bed, with no memory of the events that occurred before. How will Pelin and Engin come together in this modern tale of love?

Cordelia - April 21

Cordelia, played by Antonia Campbell-Hughes, is a woman who is still dealing with the aftermath of a major, traumatic event, which is heavily implied to be the 7/7 London bombings. Caroline, her twin sister (also played by Campbell-Hughes), goes away for the weekend with her boyfriend (Joel Fry), leaving her alone. Cordelia becomes increasingly concerned about noises in and around the flat.

The Men’s Club Next Chapter Season 1 - April 21

The Men’s Club, a series directed by Tola Odunsi, takes us on a journey through the lives of four friends who are surrounded by women, business, and all of their city’s concerns. They share their highs, lows, and ups and downs with us. Louis Okafor (Baaj Adebule), Tayo Oladapo(Efa Iwara), Aminu Garba(Ayoola Ayolola), and Lanre Taiwo(Daniel Etim Effiong) are idealistic characters played by Nollywood’s best, similar to your Lagos friends. They are surrounded by women who bring joy, laughter, and baggage, and who have no intention of disappointing them.