New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Creed III’, ‘The Lake’ Season 2, ‘Nanny’, and more

June 06, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST

Nanny - June 6

In the psychological fable of horror titled Nanny, Aisha (Anna Diop), a woman who recently emigrated from Senegal, is hired to care for the daughter of an affluent couple (Michelle Monaghan and Morgan Spector) living in New York City. Haunted by the absence of the young son she left behind, Aisha hopes her new job will afford her the chance to bring him to the U.S., but becomes increasingly unsettled by the family’s volatile home life. As his arrival approaches, a violent presence begins to invade both her dreams and her reality, threatening the American dream she is painstakingly piecing together.

Culpa Mia - June 8

Based on Mercedes Ron’s best-selling Culpables trilogy, Culpa Mia features a teenager Noah (Nicole Wallace), who has to leave her town, boyfriend, and friends behind and move into the mansion of William Leister, her mother’s new rich husband. Seventeen years old, proud, and independent, Noah resists living in a mansion surrounded by luxury. There, she meets Nick (Gabriel Guevara), her new stepbrother, and the clash of their strong personalities becomes evident from the very beginning. Noah soon discovers that behind the image of a model son, Nick hides a life of fighting, gambling, and illegal car racing–exactly what she has always run away from.

Creed III - June 9

Creed III is an American sports drama, directed and acted by Michael B. Jordan. In 2002, a young Adonis “Donnie” Creed goes out with his best buddy, Golden Gloves champion Damian “Diamond Dame” Anderson, to watch him compete in an underground boxing match. Following his triumph, Dame informs Donnie about his ambitions to turn professional and become a global champion. During a detour at a liquor store, Donnie fights a man called Leon, and Dame is jailed while Donnie flees. Donnie stepped down from boxing to devote his time to his wife Bianca and their daughter Amara, whose hearing disability has led the family to become fluent in American Sign Language. Donnie, together with Tony “Little Duke” Evers Jr., controls Delphi Boxing Academy and is pushing his protégé, world champion Felix “El Guerrero” Chavez, in a fight against Viktor Drago. While the two watch Donnie’s adoptive mother Mary-Anne’s (Phylicia Rashad) health deteriorate, Mila Davis Kent as Amara strives to be a fighter like Donnie, which lands her in problems at school for punching another student.

The Lake Season 2 - June 9

In season two of The Lake, Justin (Jordan Gavaris) and Riley (Travis Nelson) decide to make their relationship official. But their plans, along with the beloved boathouse, go up in flames. Carrying equal parts shame and blame, Justin sets out to prove his innocence, rebuild the heart of the lake, and win back the man he loves. Meanwhile, Maisy-May (Julia Stiles) is dealing with a wildfire of her own: The return of her mother Mimsy (Lauren Holly), who claims she’s dying and wants to spend her final summer with her family on the lake. Billie (Madison Shamoun) returns for what is meant to be a one-week vacation. Her holiday changes after a gorgeous tree planter, Forrest (Jhaleil Swaby), and a fierce climate activist, Ivy (Max Amani), suddenly give her two reasons to blow up her summer.

Match nas Estralas (Written in the Stars) - June 9

Written in the Stars is an astrological dating show with 12 episodes of 30 minutes each. A person representing each of the zodiac signs will be introduced per episode and invited to go out on dates with possible partners who are of a different sign but have synastry – for better or for worse. The dates are exclusive moments, always related to the characteristics of the sign, so that the participant gets to know each suitor better. Hosting this adventure will be Ingrid Guimarães, who will also help with fun advice conducting the participants through their journey.

Joko Winterscheidt Presents: The World’s Most Dangerous Show Season 1 - June 9

In the documentary series, Joko Winterscheidt Presents: The World’s Most Dangerous Show S1, Joko faces his fears and helplessness in dealing with the climate crisis. In order to find ideas, solutions, and above all hope, he travels to places that are already directly affected by climate change. He talks to committed people who have taken up the fight against hopelessness with innovative ideas and is made aware of his own limitations and contradictions. The six-episode series has Joko searching for ideas, solutions, and hope for overcoming the climate crisis.

Um Ano Inesquecível - Verão - June 9

Inha (Livia Inhudes) is a young woman from the countryside who dreams of studying fashion in Paris and ends up at the Portela samba school to run after receiving a letter of recommendation from Carrie Catherine (Mariana Rios), an internationally renowned fashion designer. Inha finds the wonderful world of Carnival while exploring the school’s backstage area, where she falls in love with Guima (Micael Borges), an allegory artist. Her decisions will cause a revolution in her life as well as in the lives of her family and the people living in the little village where she resides. The short tale is by Thalita Rebouças