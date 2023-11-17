New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Congrats My Ex!’, ‘Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story’, and more

November 17, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST

Congrats My Ex! - November 16

Congrats My Ex! stars the versatile, actor Ranee Campen who plays the role of a wedding planner named Risa who, in order to keep her failing company afloat, unwillingly takes on a difficult Indian wedding project. Unexpectedly, the groom is Arun (Mahir Pandhi), her unresolved ex. To make matters worse, she enlists the assistance of Tim, her other ex (Vachirawit Chivaaree aka Bright). In the middle of a colorful Indian wedding spectacle, witness Risa’s journey of love, laughter, and rediscovery as the frenzy of cultural rites unfolds over three thrilling days.

Bihter - November 16

In the Turkish romantic drama film Bihter, the storyline centres around Bihter, who is Adnan’s wife. Initially viewing him as a wealthy and respected man, she later realizes she yearns for more than her husband’s attention. Bihter’s forbidden love targets Behlül, a handsome member of Adnan’s family. Bold and daring, she risks everything for this love. Yet, societal expectations and the quest for independence bring unexpected challenges to Bihter’s life. Directed by Mehmet Binay and Caner Alper, written by Merve Göntem, produced by Timur Savcı and Cemal Okan and signed by TAFF Pictures, the film stars Boran Kuzum, Farah Zeynep Abdullah and Helin Kandemir in the lead roles.

Twin Love S1 - November 17

Hosted by twins Brie Garcia and Nikki Garcia, the reality dating series Twin Love S1 revolves around a social dating experiment with a unique focus on identical twins in search of love. Breaking new ground, it delves into the love lives of these twins, questioning whether their similarities extend to romantic preferences. Premiering soon, the series features ten identical twins, each placed in different houses with identical casts, embarking on a distinctive quest for love. The innovative format compels these twins to uncover whether shared genetics lead to similar romantic choices or if they exhibit striking differences.

Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story - November 17

Documentary film, Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story, a nod to his mother’s love, is a tender and intimate portrait of visionary and innovator Tyler Perry: his harrowing but faithful road to the top of an industry that didn’t always include him. With unfettered access, directors/filmmakers Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz lead us into the inner world of a man, whose story has never fully been told, as he becomes a father and a media mogul with a mission to pave his own road to the top. The product is a profound lesson on remembering where you came from to know where you want to go. Directed and written by Gelila Bekele and directed by Armani Ortiz, the film stars Ozzie Areu, Jerry Banks and Kenya Barris.

Trevor Wallace: Pterodactyl - November 14

Produced by Amazon Studios and 800 Pound Gorilla, Trevor Wallace: Pterodactyl is directed by George Nienhuis. Andy Farag and Trevor Wallace serve as executive producers, alongside producer Matt Schuler. Wallace’s first stand-up special introduces you to the real-life characters he’s encountered. He also discusses topics like smoking oregano, male birth control, his peculiar birds-and-bees conversation, eating his first Buc-ee’s, the warning signs of dating, and the worst thing you could possibly order on a date.