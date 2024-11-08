 />
New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, ‘Vettaiyan’, ‘Lookback’, and more

Here is a complete list of highlights on Prime Video this week

Published - November 08, 2024 05:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’

A still from ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ | Photo Credit: JIGNESH PANCHAL

Citadel: Honey Bunny - 7th November

Years after stuntman Bunny recruited struggling actress Honey for a side gig, their dangerous past catches up with them, forcing the estranged couple to reunite and protect their daughter.

Vettaiyan - 8th November

Ruthless criminal activity is met with force from a maverick police officer with a disregard for the rules as he confronts an outbreak of lawlessness.

A still from ‘Vettaiyan’  

A still from ‘Vettaiyan’   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Blind S1 - 6th November

A homicide squad detective, suspected of serial murder, searches for the real culprit.

‘Vettaiyan’ movie review: A gutsy Rajinikanth powers TJ Gnanavel’s flawed film on unlawful encounter killings

Lookback - 8th November

The overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto couldn’t be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town girls together.

My Old Ass - 7th November

A mushroom trip brings free-spirited Elliott face-to-face with her 39-year-old self. But when Elliott’s “old ass” delivers warnings to her younger self, Elliott realizes she has to rethink everything about her family, life and love.

