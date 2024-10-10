New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Citadel: Diana’, ‘Stree’, ‘Accused’ and more

Citadel: Diana - October 10

Set in Milan, 2030: Diana Cavalieri is a double agent for the secret syndicate Citadel, who infiltrated Manticore, the rival agency that destroyed Citadel eight years ago. Trapped behind enemy lines, Diana has a chance to leave the agency forever, but she has to decide whether to trust a surprising ally: the heir of Manticore Italy, Edo Zani.

The six-episode spy genre series is directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by Alessandro Fabbri, produced by Cattleya – part of ITV Studios – and Amazon MGM Studios, and executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. Citadel: Diana stars Matilda De Angelis in the lead role along with the international cast, including Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz and Filippo Nigro in pivotal roles.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1 - October 10

In the American post-apocalyptic horror drama series, Daryl (Norman Reedus) arrives in France after leaving The Commonwealth, where the zombie virus originated. He tries to understand how he ended up there and why. The series follows his journey through a damaged yet resilient France as he searches for a way back home. However, the friendships he forms along the way complicate his original plan.

Directed by Daniel Percival and Tim Southam and created by David Zabel, the series also stars Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laïka Blanc-Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi, Adam Nagaitis and Joel de la Fuente in pivotal roles. .

Stree - Now Streaming

Stree(2018) is a horror-comedy set in the town of Chanderi, where the spirit of an angry woman haunts the men during a four-day religious festival. The townspeople live in fear, and write o stree kal aana (oh woman come tomorrow) in blood on their doorways and advise men to avoid going out alone after 10 PM. Amid this backdrop, a tailor named Vicky’s life takes a turn when he encounters a mysterious girl who captures his heart. As he navigates the complexities of love and local legends, the film blends humour with suspense, revealing deeper truths about fear and bravery.

The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead along with the stellar cast Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. Stree 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & DK under the banners of Jio Studios, Maddock Films, and D2R Films. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Raj & DK.

Accused Season 1 and 2 - October 10

AccusedSeason 1 and 2 is an American crime-drama series that chronicles around ordinary people, wherein each episode opens in a courtroom introducing the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial. The audience is then told the events that lead them there from the defendant’s point of view. Developed by Howard Gordon, the series is based on the 2010 British series of the same name. It is created by Jimmy McGovern. The crime-drama series is directed by David Blair, Richard Laxton and Ashley Pearce.