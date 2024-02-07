New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Captain Miller’, ‘The Silent Service’, ‘Wolf Like Me: Season 2’ and more

February 07, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

The Silent Service - February 8

Set in Japan’s first nuclear submarine which depicts the unpredictable actions of its captain, Kaieda Shiro attempts to realize his ideal world. The Japanese original is directed by Kohei Yoshino and is based on a popular manga written by Kaiji Kawaguchi and Hikaru Takai. The series stars Takao Osawa, Rick Amsbury, and Massimo Biondi.

Captain Miller- February 9

Set in the pre-Independence era, the British are looking for Miller (Dhanush), a British soldier turned vigilante. Miller must decide whether to keep running or face the challenges head on. The Tamil action-adventure drama, directed by Arun Matheswaran, has music from G V Prakash.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ:Arun Matheswaran interview: On ‘Captain Miller’ and why Dhanush is ‘not a regular superstar’

Upgraded- February 9

The film follows Ana, an ambitious intern dreaming of a career in the art world while trying to impress her boss Claire, and meets a handsome young man Will, when she’s upgraded to first class on a work trip. The romantic-comedy is directed by Carlson Young and stars Camila Mendes, Archie Renaux, and Marisa Tomei.

The Underdoggs - February 9

Directed by Charles Stone III, the comedy drama is written by Danny Segal, Constance Schwartz-Morini, and Isaac Schamis and stars Snoop Dogg, Tika Sumpter, and Mike Epps. The film follows Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings, a former pro football star, who is sentenced to community service coaching an unruly pee-wee football team in his hometown. At this time, he may just turn his life around and rediscover his love of the game in the process.

Wolf Like Me (Season 2)- February 9

The Australian comedy-drama series explores the real struggles of impending parenthood. In the second season Mary and Gary embark on the next phase of their relationship facing their greatest challenge yet: pregnancy. With so many questions looming over them, it appears impossible to have a ‘normal’ pregnancy. Will the child be a baby or a wolf pup? How long can they keep things hidden from the rest of their family?

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.