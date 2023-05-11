New on Amazon Prime Video this week: Ben Affleck’s ‘AIR’, Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘Dahaad’ and more

May 11, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

Dahaad - May 12

Fierce tension is brewing at a local police station where Anjali Bhaati, played by Sonakshi Sinha, and her colleagues are on the lookout for an unsuspecting serial killer on the loose. What begins as a series of mysterious disappearances of 27 women set off an investigative hunt as they race against time, piecing together clues before another innocent woman loses her life.

Citadel (episode 4) - May 12

Citadel, starring Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville, marks the beginning of an epic global franchise. The interconnected high-stakes spy-drama from Amazon Studios, and Russo Brothers’ AGBO, follows elite Citadel agents whose memories were wiped out eight years ago but now must come together to save the world.

AIR - May 12

From award-winning director Ben Affleck, AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionised the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. The film stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Viola Davis.

Jury Duty - May 12

Jury Duty is an American comedy series that follows the proceedings of an American jury trial through the eyes of Ronald Gladden, a juror unaware that the entire case has been fake. Everyone else besides him is an actor, and everything that occurs is carefully planned.

Academy of Country Music Awards (season 2) - May 12

Academy of Country Music Awards S2 is committed to fostering emerging artists as well as renowned celebrities, while also supporting philanthropic causes through ACM Lifting Lives.

Jumanji: The Next Level - May 10

In the action-adventure-comedy film Jumanji: The Next Level, when Spencer goes missing, his buddies return to Jumanji to explore uncharted territory and assist him in escaping the world’s dangerous game.

Ride On Time (season 5) - May 12

Ride On Time, produced by Japan’s boy band Johnny’s, is a music documentary that examines the varied sides of some of the biggest Japanese male idols from groups, including King and Prince and JUMP.

The Men’s Club (season 5) - May 12

After five years of providing engaging stories and building a sizable audience on YouTube, The Men’s Club, starring Ayoola Ayolola, Baaj Adebule, Efa Iwara, Sharon Ooja, Sola Sobowale, Nengi Adoki, Shaffy Bello, and Daniel Etim Effiong are coming back with its 5th season.