New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Bawaal’, ‘The Covenant’ and more

July 20, 2023

Surf Girls Hawai’i S1 - July 18

Surf Girls Hawai’i, produced by Hello Sunshine in partnership with TOGETHXR, is a four-part docu-series about the next generation of Native Hawaiian female surfers as they battle for coveted spots on the professional surfing World Tour. The series has all the behind-the-scenes of the sport’s most promising young stars, including Moana Jones Wong, Ewe Wong, Maluhia Kinimaka, Pua DeSoto, and Brianna Cope. The docu-series will show how they train, juggle obligations to their families, and take on the best surfers in the world to win medals.

Fit Check: Confessions Of An Ukay Queen - July 20

Fit Check: Confessions Of An Ukay Queen, directed by Nuel C. Naval and written by Genesis Rodriguez, is a story about Melanie (Kim Chiu) who was left by her own mother when she was a baby. Wanting to show her talent along with her ambition of becoming a successful fashion designer, she meets Chris (Jake Ejercito), a charming young fashion executive, who notices her skills. Melanie finds herself on a path toward self-awareness, empowerment, forgiveness, and the chance of real love as she enters the competitive and fast-paced world of the Filipino fashion industry.

Bawaal - July 21

Bawaal revolves around Ajay Dixit, also lovingly known as Ajju bhaiya, played by Varun Dhawan. He is an ordinary albeit popular high school history teacher, who enjoys mini celebrityhood in his town, courtesy of the fake image he has built about himself. Circumstances compel him to embark on a World War II trail in Europe, and he is forced to take along his newly-wed wife Nisha played by Janhvi Kapoor. He shares a strained relationship with his wife. What follows is a series of events that test his marriage and force him to confront a war.

The Covenant - July 21

The Covenant, by Guy Ritchie, centres on Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim) and US Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal). Ahmed goes above and above to save Kinley’s life following an ambush. When Kinley discovers that Ahmed and his family were not provided with safe passage to America as promised, he is forced to make good on his commitment by going back to the conflict area to get them before the Taliban go looking for them. The film also stars Sean Sagar in the lead role.

