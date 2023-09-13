New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’, ‘Wilderness’, ‘Killer Coaster’ and more

September 13, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

Bambai Meri Jaan - September 14

Bambai Meri Jaan chronicles the life and rise of a young man, Dara Kadri (Avinash Tiwary), torn between his father’s law enforcement legacy (Kay Kay Menon) and his own journey into the heart of organised crime. The series explores the classic, universal battle of good versus evil, while transporting the viewers to the Bambai of the 70s.

The Wheel of Time S2 Episode 5 - September 15

Set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only some can access it, a woman named Moiraine crosses paths with five young men and women. This sparks a dangerous, world-spanning journey. Based on the book series by Robert Jordan.

Wilderness S1 - September 15

The British couple Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) go on the American road trip that Liv has always wanted, from the Grand Canyon to Yosemite, before finishing with a wild weekend in Las Vegas, in the UK Original thriller Wilderness. While Will sees it as an opportunity to make amends with his wife after having an affair, she sees it as an opportunity for vengeance. The series is driven by a female team, created by Marnie Dickens, based on B.E. Jones’ novel, directed by So Yong Kim, and executive produced by Elizabeth Kilgarriff, and with the opening titles track by Taylor Swift. The series will premiere on Prime Video from September 15.

A Million Miles Away - September 15

Inspired by the real-life story of NASA flight engineer José Hernández (Michael Peña), A Million Miles Away follows him and his devoted family of proud migrant farm workers on a decades-long journey, from a rural village in Michoacán, Mexico, to the fields of the San Joaquin Valley, to more than 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station. With the unwavering support of his hard-working parents, relatives and teachers, José’s unrelenting drive & determination culminates in the opportunity to achieve his seemingly impossible goal. Acclaimed writer and director Alejandra Márquez Abella has created a dazzling tribute to the loyalty and tenacity of the entire Hernández family, as well as anyone who dares to dream.

Killer Coaster -September 15

Set in the summer of 1998, this is a story about Sandrine, a careless detective who is dismissed by her department. After finding a body on the ghost train, she decides to accept an undercover job by selling cotton candy at that particular fair. She meets Carmen and Yvanne, two amusement park employees from warring families, and the unexpected group learns that the amusement park may serve as a murderer’s hunting ground.

Written In The Stars - September 15

Singles meeting 12 zodiac-representing contestants for special themed dates

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey - September 15

The series follows some of the most intriguing prospects in the NBA’s developmental league, the NBA G League, as they compete to earn the ultimate reward of an NBA roster spot. As the 2022-23 season unfolds, a unique group of athletes from diverse backgrounds take you on a journey to passionate basketball locales, including Las Vegas, Mexico City, Detroit, Portland, Maine, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, as they navigate the highs and lows of chasing their shared dream of reaching the pinnacle of professional basketball.

