New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind’, ‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter’ Season 1, and more

August 17, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST

Other highlights that are coming to Amazon Prime Video this week include ‘Cangaço Novo’ and ‘Mala Fortuna’

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Harlan Coben’s Shelter Season 1 - August 18

Based on Harlan Coben’s eponymous best-selling book series, Shelter Season 1, this 8-episodic mystery crime drama follows Mickey Bolitar (Jaden Michael). After his father unexpectedly dies, Mickey decides to start over in Kasselton, New Jersey. Mickey quickly becomes involved in the mystery surrounding the disappearance of a fresh addition to his school, in this new location. While Mickey explores Kasselton’s gloomy underbelly, he finds a mysterious underground world that may contain solutions for enduring disappearances, deaths, and myths — possibly even throwing light on his own complex family past.

Cangaço Novo - August 18

Created by Eduardo Melo and Mariana Bardan, this Brazilian crime drama tells the story of Ubaldo (Guilherme Leal), an unhappy bank clerk who lives in the urban area of São Paulo with no memory of his childhood. He discovers that he has an inheritance and two sisters in the outback of Ceará: Dilvânia (Gaby Lopes) leads a group that worships her famous deceased father, and Dinorah (Alice Carvalho) is the only woman in a gang of bank robbers. Ubaldo arrives in town, revered for his strong resemblance to his father, and is called upon to fulfil his destiny as the new mythical “cangaceiro” and supreme leader of the gang. Ubaldo will have to face bandits, murderers, and the corrupt local police, and literally blow up small towns as he embarks on his journey, desperately trying to keep his moral values in check.

AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind - August 18

Helmed by series director Jay Ahmed, this engrossing four-part docuseries explores the life of Amritpal Singh Dhillon, better known internationally as AP Dhillon, the self-made superstar. The documentary sets off on a journey that follows his extraordinary career, starting from the charming village of Gurdaspur in Punjab to the stunning vistas of British Columbia, Canada, with exclusive access.

A still from ‘AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Mala Fortuna - August 18

Mala Fortuna follows the story of Victoria (Macarena Achaga) and Julio (Jorge López), who lost their family’s wealth due to a financial scandal involving influential Latin American families over ten years ago. Struggling with financial difficulties and social isolation, they change their identities and start anew. Despite their privileged backgrounds and good education, they realize that their best option to escape their predicament is to change their identities and pursue a brighter future. Created by Cristian Conti and Maria Hinojos, the Mexican comedy series also stars Lisa Owen in the lead role

