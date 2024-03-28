New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, ‘Ferrari’, ‘Inspector Rishi’ and more March 28, 2024 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST Here’s a complete list of highlights on Amazon Prime Video this week The Hindu Bureau Inspector Rishi - March 29 The series attempts to present a riveting tale of a skeptical inspector, Rishi Nandhan, whose steadfast convictions are challenged as he investigates peculiar murders entwined with supernatural occurrences. The Tamil horror crime drama stars Naveen Chandra in the lead. ALSO READ Team ‘Inspector Rishi’ on telling an investigative horror story for a fearless new-gen audience Ferrari - March 25 Set in the summer of 1957, the American biographical sports drama revolves around the company that Enzo Ferrari and his spouse had founded ten years prior faces bankruptcy. He makes the risky decision to stake everything on the renowned Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1000-mile race across Italy. ADVERTISEMENT Anatomy of a Fall - March 29 As the only eyewitness in the Oscar nominated film, a woman is suspected of killing her husband, and their blind son must make a moral decision. The French legal drama is directed by Justin Triet and it stars Sandra Huller, Swann Arlaud, Samuel Theis and Jehnny Beth. ALSO READ:IFFK 2023: Justine Triet’s ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ does not give any easy answers Hope On The Street - March 28 The series follows BTS’s J-Hope as he pursues a dream connecting his past, present and future, where the pop icon explores the streets of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York and Gwangju, meeting inspiring street dancers along the way.The series is set to premiere exclusively in Korean with English subtitles. Ourika - March 28 The French original series features French rapper Booba and Clement Godard following a dealer and cop of the up-and-coming generation in the midst of the 2005 Paris riots. The series is directed by Marcela Said and Julien Despaux. ALSO READ ‘Anatomy of a Fall’: How the legal drama goes beyond the confines of labels

Un Hipster en la España Vacía - March 27

The Spanish comedy film tells a story that is set In a village in Teruel where Quique ought to be in charge of Empty Spain’s political affairs. He quickly learns that his girlfriend and the party chairman are sending him there as part of a plot to spend time together. Lourdes is his only hope, and she wants him to know that listening to his new neighbours is the key to success.

The Baxters - March 28

The series centers on Elizabeth and John’s daughter, Kari, who learns the shocking truth that her husband, Tim, has been secretly having an affair. As her relationship is tested, Kari must seek comfort in her faith and family. The first three season of the family drama are set for premiere.

Hello Again - March 28

Emmy and Grammy nominated comedian Tig Notaroreturns with a hilarious and sharply observed stand-up special packed with delightfully awkward misunderstandings, health scares made hilarious, and family moments with her wife and children that are simultaneously sidesplitting and heartwarming.

