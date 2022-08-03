New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Thirteen Lives’, ‘Kaduva’, ‘D Block, and more

Other highlights that are coming to Amazon Prime Video this week include ‘Halloween Kills’, and ‘Paper Girls’

Here is the full list of new titles on the platform:

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video

Crash Course (5 August)

Crash Course revolves around eight students preparing for their competitive exams whose lives are affected due to the enmity between two coaching institutes. It depicts different facets of friendship, love, heartbreaks, competitiveness and peer pressure as the students strive to achieve their goals. The series stars young actors Mohit Solanki, Hridhu Haroon, Anushka Kaushik, Bhavesh Balchandani, Aryan Singh, Hetal Gada, Anvesha Vij, Riddhi Kumar along with seasoned actors Annu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Pranay Pachauri, and Bidita Bag.

A still from ‘Crash Course’ | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

All or Nothing: Arsenal (4 August)

The sports docuseries captures the behind-the-scenes of the 2021/22 football campaign. From Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s unexpected exit to the Gunners’ unsuccessful qualification, it explores everything important for the Arsenal Football Club. It features players Mikel Arteta, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Folarin Balogun among others from the team who are focussed to jump back to the Champions League.

Thirteen Lives (5 August)

The survival drama film features Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, and Tom Bateman in pivotal roles. The film recounts the incredible rescue mission undertaken in 2018 in Thailand when a young soccer team along with their coach were trapped in the Tham Luang cave for 18 days due to unexpected heavy rainfall.

A still from ‘Thirteen Lives’ | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Kaduva (4 August)

Shaji Kailas’ Malayalam action-thriller chronicles a young rubber planter Kaduva’s (Prithviraj Sukumaran) life in Kottayam who faces murder threats from goons under the orders of I.G. Joseph Chandy (Vivek Oberoi). Gathering courage, Kaduva decides to defeat them and goes against the police official. The film also features Samyuktha Menon and Vriddhi Vishal in pivotal roles.

Doblemente Embarazada 2 (5 August)

Mexican comedy-drama revolves around two single fathers who feel that their daughters are missing their mothers. To fill their daughters’ lives with happiness again, the two plot a secret plan with their girlfriends and invite them on a vacation. The Spanish film features Matías Novoa, Gustavo Egelhaaf, Michelle Renaud, and Carmen Aub in prominent roles. The film is directed by Koko Stambuk and written by Diego Ayala.

Doom Patrol - I, II (4 August)

Doom Patrol - I, II reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of Super Heroes – Robotman aka Cliff Steele, Negative Man aka Larry Trainor, Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief – called to action by Cyborg, with a mission hard to refuse

Poster of ‘Doom Patrol’ | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The Boarding School (4 August)

A school for problem children is located next to an old monastery in an inaccessible and isolated spot between the mountains. When Manuel disappears in the woods at the hands of a mysterious man in a crow mask, Paul, Amaia and his other friends never stop looking for him. Their adventures lead to discovering that the old cult that inhabited the woods, the Crow’s Nest, is still committing crimes and Las Cumbres is more than just a school. They also discover that the Lodge of the Crow’s Nest isn’t the only threat lying in wait for them, that some wounds haven’t healed after all this time. The series stars Asia Ortega, Albert Salazar and Joel Bosqued.

D Block (Streaming Now)

Based on true events, this Tamil movie follows Arulnidhi whose interest in crime/psychological novels leads him to join a college set in the middle of the jungle. The frequent mysterious deaths near the girls’ hostel (D Block) also affect Arulnidhi. Unravelling the mysteries surrounding him forms the crux of the story. D Block features actors Arulnithi, Avantika Mishra and Vijay Kumar Rajendran in pivotal roles.

A still from ‘D Block’ | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Lover (Streaming Now)

Lally is madly in love with his schoolmate Heer. Things take an interesting turn when Heer and Lally are separated from each other. Lover features popular actors Guri, Ronak Joshi and Yashpal Sharma in lead roles.