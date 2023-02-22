New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘The Consultant’ season 1, ‘Varisu,’ ‘Thankam’ and more

February 22, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST

Here is the full list of new titles on the platform:

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video

Varisu - Now streaming

Vijay Rajendran is a happy-to-go-lucky man. But life takes a drastic turn when his father falls terminally ill, and he is left to manage his business empire.

Lucky Lakshman - Now streaming

A youngster who experiences personal upheavals in his family and love life and how he deals with them and emerges successful.

Marc Márquez (Season 1) - Now streaming

Documentary series Marc Márquez S1 tells the remarkable story of the eight-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez. The series is now streaming on Prime Video.

Kathleen Madigan : Hunting Bigfoot (Season 1) - Now Streaming

Recorded at The Paramount Theater in Denver, stand-up comedienne Kathleen Madigan explores topics including aging parents, interactions with millennials, and hunting bigfoot.

Thankam - Now Streaming

Muthu (Biju Menon) and Kannan (Vineeth Sreenivasan) are Gold Agents from Thrissur. The movie portrays their travel to Mumbai to distribute gold and the following mishaps they face on their journey.

Kranti - 23 February

The film revolves around NRI business tycoon Kranti Rayanna who returns to India to celebrate his school’s centenary ceremony and gets embroiled into a larger conflict.

Munich Games (Season 1) - 23 February

50 years after the Munich Massacre, Munich is hosting a soccer game between an Israeli and a German football club. When things start to fall apart, it seems history might be repeating all over again.

Under The Dome (Season 1) - 23 February

An invisible and mysterious force field descends upon a small actual town of Chester’s Mill, Maine, USA, trapping residents inside, cutting off from the rest of civilization. The trapped townspeople must discover the secrets and purpose of the “dome” or “sphere” and its origins, while coming to learn more than they ever knew about each other and animals too.

The Good Fight (Seasons 4,5,6) - 23 February

When Diane Lockhart’s life savings are lost, she must start from scratch at a new firm.

Die Hart: The Movie - 24 February

Follows a fictionalized version of Kevin Hart, as he tries to become an action movie star. He attends a school run by Ron Wilcox, where he attempts to learn the ropes on how to become one of the industry’s most coveted action stars.

The Consultant (Season 1) - 24 February

Follows a relationship between employee and boss, asking how far we will go to get ahead and to survive.

Dr. Suess Baking Challenge (Season 1) - 24th February

In every episode bakers will be challenged with crafting incredible confectionery creations tied to beloved Seuss characters like The Cat in the Hat and many others.

Judy Blume Forever - 24 February

Judy Blume and the generations of readers who have sparked to her work. It will examine her impact on pop culture and the occasional controversies over her frankness about puberty and sex.