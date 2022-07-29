New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Rocketry’, ‘The Batman, ‘The Odd Couple’, and more

Other highlights that are coming to Amazon Prime Video this week include

Here is the full list of new titles on the platform:

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (Streaming Now)

Based on the life of ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan who was framed for espionage and imprisoned in 1994, the film chronicles his achievements, his passion for the country's space mission, his unmatched dedication and the accusation that eventually became the biggest personal and professional setback of his life. R Madhavan plays that titular role apart from writing, directing, and producing the film.

Paper Girls (29 July)

A few hours after 1988 Halloween night, four 12-year-old girls — Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ — have to face a mission. Transported into the future to save the world, these girls must figure out how to return home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves. Paper Girls stars Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet and Riley Lai Nelet in the lead roles

The Batman (Streaming Now)

When a sadistic serial killer begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city's hidden corruption and question his family's involvement. The film stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz and Jeffrey Wrigh in the lead roles

A still from ‘The Batman’ | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Do Re Mi S1D (29 July)

This musical adventure of three bird friends is set in the musical world of Beebopsburgh, an island where instruments grow in the Falsetto Forest and a giant Music Mountain towers above all their adventures. Kristen Bell, Jackie Tohn and Luke Youngblood voice the lead roles.

Sayen (29 July)

Sayen is an action thriller which follows the story of Sayen, a Mapuche woman who lays a conspiracy against the people who have tried to destroy her family land and the ecosystem in Latin America. The film stars Rallen Montenegro, Arón Piper and Roberto Garcia

Halloween Kills (Streaming Now)

Following the events of Halloween, Surviving victims of Michael Myers form a vigilante mob and vow to end his reign of terror after they discover that he is still alive. The film stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and Andi Matichak in the lead roles

A still from ‘Halloween Kills’ | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Father of the Bride (29 July)

A father's coming to grips with his daughter's upcoming wedding through the prism of multiple relationships within a big, sprawling Cuban-American clan. Starring Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, and Adria Arjona, the film is a rollercoaster ride filled with fun, music, comedy and food.

The Odd Couple (29 July)

After being kicked out of their houses by their wives, two friends try to share an apartment, but their ideas of housekeeping and lifestyles are as different as night and day. Matthew Perry and Thomas Lennon play the lead characters in this series.

A still from ‘The Odd Couple’ | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

No Sudden Move (Streaming Now)

A group of criminals are brought together under mysterious circumstances and have to work together to uncover what's really going on when their simple job goes completely sideways. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the period crime drama stars Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, and David Harbour in lead roles.

And Just Like That… (28 July)

The Sex And The City revival series brings back Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, Evan Handler, and Chris Noth reprise their roles from the original.

A still from ‘And Just Like That…’ | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The Staircase (29 July)

Tells the story of Michael Peterson, a crime novelist accused of killing his wife Kathleen after she is found dead at the bottom of a staircase in their home, and the 16-year judicial battle that followed. The true crime series is headlined by Colin Firth and Toni Collette.