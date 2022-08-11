New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Peacemaker’, ‘Crash Course’, ‘Thank You’, and more

John Cena in ‘Peacemaker’ | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Other highlights that are coming to Amazon Prime Video this week include ‘Malayankunju’, and ‘Mahi Mera Nikka Jeha’

Here is the full list of new titles on the platform:

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video

Crash Course (Streaming Now)

Crash Course is the journey of eight students who are preparing for competitive exams but face unexpected consequences due to the rivalry between two coaching institutes. Its a journey of friendship, first love, heartbreak, peer pressure and the loss of innocence of youth. Directed by Vijay Maurya, the series features experienced actors Annu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Pranay Pachauri, and Bidita Bag along with young talents Mohit Solanki, Hridhu Haroon, Anushka Kaushik, Bhavesh Balchandani, Aryan Singh, Hetal Gada, Anvesha Vij, and Riddhi Kumar.

Cosmic Love (12 August)

In this never-seen-before dating reality series, four participants set out to find their perfect match through astrological matchmaking. The four single leads Noel Allen, Connor Shennan, Phoebe Davis, and Maria Rodriguez represent the elements Water, Air, Fire and Earth respectively. The Astro Twins, Tali and Ophira Edut guide them to their apt partner through a romantic adventure.

A League of their Own (12 August)

This reboot of the 1992 film of the same name revolves around the efforts and challenges of the formation of the first professional women’s baseball league during World War II. The sports comedy-drama stars Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Roberta Colindrez, Gbemisola Ikumel, Kelly McCormack, and Priscilla Delgado.

Thank you (11 August)

This feel-good, coming-of-age Telugu film revolves around a successful businessman who is compelled to pause and reflect upon his life after a life-altering incident. The film stars Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna in the lead, with Malavika Nair and Avika Gor in pivotal roles

Malayankunju (11 August)

Malayankunju is a survival drama that tells the story of a man, who works as an electrician and lives with his mother. One day, he gets stuck deep into the ground after a landslide. Will the man survive or what will happen to him? The film stars Fahadh Faasil, Rajisha Vijayan and Johny Antony in lead roles.

Peacemaker (11 August)

Picking up where The Suicide Squad (2021) left off, Peacemaker unfolds the journey of Christopher Smith a.k.a Peacemaker. Christopher forcefully joins a mysterious black ops squad named ‘Project Butterfly,’ where he is set out on a mission to identify and eliminate parasitic butterfly-like creatures who have captured human bodies. The American superhero series features an ensemble cast trat includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee and Robert Patrick.

La Fortuna (12 August)

An adaption of the 2018 novel El tesoro del Cisne Negro, this Spanish-American adventure series, directed by Alejandro Amenábar, follows the journey of a young amateur diplomat, Álex Ventura, who is suddenly given the responsibility to lead a mission to retrieve undersea treasure stolen by treasure hunter Frank Wild. It features an ensemble cast of Álvaro Mel, Ana Polvorosa, Clarke Peters, Karra Elejalde, T’Nia Miller, Duncan Pow, Manolo Solo, Pedro Casablanc, Blanca Portillo and Stanley Tucci in prominent roles.

Mahi Mera Nikka Jeha (Streaming Now)

Mahi Mera Nikka Jeha is the story of a woman who is frustrated with her husband’s height and has made up her mind to find a dashing and tall man for her daughter, Hashneen. However, Hashneen falls in love with a short boy, while her mother finds her a tall guy from Canada. Mahi Mera Nikka Jeha features Jaswinder Bhalla, Pukhraj Bhalla and Guri Bling in the pivotal roles.