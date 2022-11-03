New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘My Policeman’, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1’, ‘Flames’ Season 3, and more

A still from ‘My Policeman’ | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

FLAMES S3- Streaming Now

In the third season of FLAMES, Rajat and Ishita are seen dealing with new and bigger challenges and obstacles as they navigate their way through the relationship while also dealing with the anxieties of the upcoming board exams and the uncertainty of the future. The TVF series stars Ritvik Sahore and Tanya Maniktala as the lead pair along with Shivam Kakar and Sunakshi Grover.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part I - Streaming Now

Ponniyin Selvan: Part I is a historical drama based on the eponymous novel by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. It takes place in the 10th Century Thanjavur and revolves around the Chola kingdom and the internal and external threats looming over it. As crown prince Aaditha Karikalan, his younger brother Arunmozhi Varman and the emperor Sundara Cholar get separated by situations, it is up to a messenger Vandiyathevan to ensure the safety of the kingdom as unrest grips the land as a long-tailed comet arrives, signalling a time of turmoil. Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayaram Ravi, Shobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar and Parthiban in key roles, the film is directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam.

My Policeman - 4th November

My Policeman is a gay romance set in 1950s Britain that follows three young people — policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson). Flash forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.

Minions- The Rise of Gru - Streaming Now

Minions: The Rise of Gru, the fifth film in the overall Despicable Me franchise, captures the untold story of the twelve-year-old Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Set in the 1970s, the movie explains the origin point where Gru meets the Minions and thus begins a strong, inseparable alliance between them. The film has voiceovers by Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin and Alan Arkin.

El Fin del Amor S1 - 4th November

El fin del Amor is based on Tamara Tenenbaum’s best-selling essay: The End of Love, Wanting and Fucking (2019). The narrative revolves around Tamara (Lali Esposito), a young woman born, who is raised in an Orthodox Jewish community. After unexpectedly confronting her education and culture, the staunch feminist philosopher, leaves her boyfriend to rebel against the traditional concept of romance, just as she did with his religious life. The series also stars Vera Spinetta and Julieta Giménez Zapiola in prominent roles.

Manhãs de Setembro - 4th November

Manhãs de Setembro ( September Mornings) is a Brazilian drama series that revolves around Cassandra (Liniker), a trans woman, who goes all out to be free and live independently. In Season 2, Cassandra reunites with her father after a decade and finds a loving man eager to reconnect with his daughter and her new family. As her certainties melt into thin air, Cassandra will try to figure out what kind of woman, mother, daughter and girlfriend she wants to be. During this quest, Gersinho, the boy who caused the tsunami in her life, will also be a lifeboat and a source of joy. Created by Josefina Trotta, the series also stars Karine Teles and Gustavo Coelho in pivotal roles.

Orelsan : Montre jamais ça à personne Season 2 - 4th November

Orelsan : Montre jamais ça à personne is a French musical documentary based on the life of popular French rapper Orelsan (Aurélien Cotentin). While in season 1 viewers’ witnessed Orelsan’s foray into the rap music industry, his struggles and controversies, Season 2 dives deeper into Orelsan’s creative process as he is locked down in his room. Trying to reinvent his ways, Orelsan along with Ablaye and Skread puts his best foot forward to complete their album on time. Will they be able to live upto the expectations that they themselves built?

Overdose - 4th November

A French crime thriller, Overdose is directed by Olivier Marchal and stars Sofia Essaidi, Assaad Bouab and Alberto Ammann in pivotal roles. The narrative revolves around Sara Bellaïche, the head of the Toulouse police narcotics squad and Richard, the head of the local criminal police, who are forced to work together to solve a case. The two investigate a go-fast boat linked to the murder of two teenagers and find themselves immersed in a breathless race against time on the Spanish and French roads.