New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Jinny’s Kitchen,’ ‘Dom Season 2,’ ‘Gandhadagudi,’ and more

March 16, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST

Here is the full list of new titles on the platform:

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video

Black Adam - 15th March

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the American superhero film Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson as Teth Adam, who was endowed with the powers of mighty gods. He spent over 5,000 years in prison in the historical Middle Eastern nation of Kahndaq for abusing his authority. The film depicts a now-liberated Black Adam, who is battling the current Justice Society heroes while on the prowl to administer his distinct brand of justice formed out of extreme rage. The film stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Isis, Marwan Kenzari as Sabbac, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Mohammed Amer as Karim, Bodhi Sabongui as Amon Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.

Congratulations - 16th March

Starring Sharman Joshi and Manasi Parekh in pivotal roles, Congratulations is a Gujarati drama about a young couple Aditya and Ragini, who married straight out of college. After a miscarriage, Ragini and Aditya’s world falls apart when they find out Ragini cannot conceive again. In need to help his wife cope with the loss, Aditya goes to extremes to test the boundaries of love by becoming the first man ever to get pregnant! The film is written and directed by Rehan Chaudhary..

Class of ‘07 Season 1 - 16th March

Class of ’07 is an unapologetic love letter to female friendship, featuring two old friends finding their way back to each other in the most absurd of settings: the apocalypse. The eight-part series is created, written, executive produced and directed by award-winning Australian writer and director Kacie Anning (Upload). The series features a standout Australian cast including Emily Browning, Caitlin Stasey, Megan Smart, Steph Tisdell, Emma Horn, Claire Lovering, Sana’a Shaik, Bernie Van Tiel, Chi Nguyen, Sarah Krndija, Rose Flanagan, and Debra Lawrance.

Jinny’s Kitchen - 17th March

Korean reality series Jinny’s Kitchen features some of the biggest names from K-pop industry including Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and boy band BTS’ V. In the series, the stars go to Bacalar, a tropical location in the southern portion of Mexico, to serve up popular takeout meals and Korean street cuisine, including gimbap, tteokbokki, and more. Four episodes will be available starting March 17th, with single episodes premiering every Friday until May 12th.

Sin Huellas Season 1 - 17th March

Sin Huellas is an eight-part original series, featuring popular Latino actors Carolina Yuste (Desi) and Camila Sodi (Cata). The duo plays marginalised women who are hired as cleaners by the Rosellós family, one of Alicante’s most influential families. Everything seems fine until they come across a woman’s dead body. As the first shock wears off, the crime scene is cleaned up by Cata and Desi, leaving everything pristine and giving them the perfect opportunity to be suspects. Russian hitmen and the cops are soon behind them.

GG: Gandhadagudi – Journey of A True Hero - 17th March

‘Karnataka Ratna’ Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film GG: Gandhadagudi – Journey of A True Hero gives a sneak peek into the late actor’s zeal and love for nature and his native land. In this docu-feature, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar and award-winning wildlife photographer-filmmaker Amoghavarsha set out on a trip in the wilderness of India to capture the abundant wildlife, scenic beauty, water bodies, and forgotten tales. The audience will get to experience 7 different worlds - from thick rainforests to rocky scrublands, from mountains to oceans. Adding a personal touch, the feature gives interesting insight into Puneeth’s extraordinary lineage, his father, the legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar.

Dom Season 2 - 17th March

In the second season of Dom, Flávio Tolezani and Gabriel Leone return as the father-son duo Victor Dantas and Pedro Dom. As Pedro becomes a “bandito gato,” robbing the wealthy with grenades and thrusting his crimes into the public eye, they push their push-pull chemistry to new heights. Created by Breno Silveira, the series also stars Filipe Bragança in the lead role.

Swarm Season 1 - 17th March

Swarm is a tale of obsession that shows the extremes to which a follower will go in pursuit of their favourite pop artist. From co-creators and executive producers Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, the series follows Dre on a cross-country journey spanning two years, with new discoveries, challenges, and startling realisations that change the course of her life forever. The series stars Dominique Fishback in the lead and Chlöe Bailey, Damson Idris, and Kiersey Clemons featuring as guest stars.