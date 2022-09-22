New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Hush Hush’, ‘Prisma’, ‘Manhãs De Setembro S2’, and more

A still from Hush Hush | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Here is the full list of new titles on the platform:

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video

Hush Hush (22 September)

Led by an all-female cast, this series follows the lives of four friends - Ishi, Saiba, Dolly and Zaira, who get embroiled in a circle of lies, deceit, secrets and mystery after a strange encounter. As they try to escape the dangers, inspector Geeta Tehlan sets out on a mission to unravel the truth. Marking Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka’s digital debut, the ensemble cast includes Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna in lead roles. Directed and co-produced by Tanuja Chandra, the series is set to release on Prime Video on 22nd September

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Now Streaming)

An epic drama set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ follow an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. Created by J.D Payne and Patrick McKay, the epic fantasy series features Morfydd Clark, Benjamin Walker, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Charles Edwards, Sophia Nomvete, and Charlie Vickers, among others. The series will conclude on October 14.

Prisma (Now Streaming)

Prisma focuses on the friendships and identities of Andrea and Marco, two twins who appear to be similar on the exterior but have quite different outlooks on life, as well as that of their network of friends who share the same goal of finding their place in the universe. Starring Mattia Carrano, Lorenzo Zurzolo and Caterina Forza in pivotal roles.

Goodnight Mommy (Now streaming)

Goodnight Mommy is a remake of the 2014 Austrian psychological horror film of the same name. The story revolves around two twin brothers (Cameron Crovetti and Nicholas Crovetti) who visit their mother’s house in the countryside. They face some unusual situations and suspect that something is wrong. Directed by Matt Sobel, the American horror drama also features Naomi Watts and Peter Hermann in pivotal roles.

Manhãs De Setembro Season 2 (23 September)

Manhãs De Setembro follows the journey of a trans woman who leaves her hometown and doesn't compromise her goal to be a free and independent woman. After a season of challenges with the discovery of the existence of a son, Cassandra (Liniker) has a new encounter with the past thanks to the arrival of her father and the memories of her mother, which leaves her dream of singing even more shaken. The series stars Liniker, Seu Jorge, Samanta Schmütz, Linn da Quebrada, Karine Teles, Thomás Aquino, Paulo Miklos, Mart’nália, Ney Matogrosso, Clodd Dias and Gero Camilo.