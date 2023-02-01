New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Harlem’ Season 2, ‘Bas Kar Bassi!’, ‘Toppen’ Season 1, and more

February 01, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

Here is the full list of new titles on the platform:

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video

Nate Bargatze S1 Hello, World! (Now streaming)

Nate Bargatze S1 Hello, World! is a Prime Video comedy stand-up special starring Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze who delivers his ‘family friendly’ take on a variety of topics including the disadvantages of being the firstborn, the challenges of playing golf with your wife, and what happens when a bald eagle touches your head.

Bas Kar Bassi! (Standup) - 1st February

Bas Kar Bassi! is a comedy special by popular comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. Featuring an assorted mix of Bassi’s classic witty charm and hard-hitting humour, the special will take the audience down memory lane as the comedian narrates unheard anecdotes from his life that will leave the viewers in splits, one punchline at a time. Relatable, raw and honest, Bassi’s standup special takes the audience through the comedian’s early career and questionable choices, as he revisits how he, alongside his flat mates and friends dealt with the many highs and lows of life.

Harlem Season 2 - 3rd February

From writer Tracy Oliver, the new instalment of the beloved comedy series Harlem is back. Four stylish & ambitious best girlfriends played by Grace Buyers, Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson and Shoniqua Shandai continue their journey in Harlem, NYC as they explore new levels of love and loss, career highs and lows, and their friendship stretches in ways they never imagined.

Toppen Season 1 - 3 February (SE)

Prime Video’s comedy series Toppen shows the story of a fictitious socialist party and its Ministry of Welfare campaigning for an election year in Sweden. The series follows the over-ambitious and idealistic press secretary, Lisa, and the vain and self-absorbed welfare minister, Roxanne, as they are thrown straight into the spotlight by the hard-nosed election general, Kaminsky. Toppen features Klara Hodell, Sissela Benn and Robert Gustafsson.

Rüyanda Görürsün - 3rd February

Turkish film Rüyanda Görürsün revolves around Engin and Pelin, who do not believe in love or marriage. Engin, a businessman who values power, success, and a lavish lifestyle, believes that while he has everything he desires in life, he is naive, dreamy, and powerful. Pelin, the daughter of a middle-class family, believes she should wait for her prince charming to accept her exactly as she is. The paths of the two cross at a party, and at the end of the night they don’t remember what happened, they find themselves in a dream in which they have been married for two years. Pelin and Engin, who could not stand each other at first, try different ways to wake up from this nightmare, but they are increasingly connected to each other under the influence of their experiences. Just when their nightmares are about to turn into a family dream that they want to last forever, they wake up in their old lives as two estranged lovers. Now their fate is in their own hands as they turn their love into a dreamy story. Directed by Cemal Alpan, the film stars Burcu Özberk, Murat Boz and Ekin Mert Daymaz.