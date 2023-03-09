New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Happy Family: Conditions Apply’, ‘DaDa’, ‘Christopher,’ and more

March 09, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

Here is the full list of new titles on the platform:

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video

Christopher - March 9

Directed by Unnikrishnan B. and written by Udaykrishnan, Christopher is a crime-investigative thriller boasting an ensemble star cast including Mammootty, Sneha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Amala Paul, Shine Tom Chacko, Jinu Joseph and Dileesh Pothan. Set in Kerala, Christopher follows a vigilante cop who is forced to work outside the law when the system fails those who need it the most. The narrative weaves across past and present situations to unravel the truth and revelations that shape his actions.

Hugh Van Cuylenburg: G.E.M - March 9

Hugh Van Cuylenburg: G.E.M with positive reflections and affirming techniques, Melbourne-based best-selling author of The Resilience Project and Let Go, Hugh Van Cuylenburg helps his viewers and audiences learn positive mental health strategies that include Gratitude, Empathy, and Mindfulness as techniques to become happier in life.

Happy Family: Conditions Apply - March 10

Happy Family: Conditions Apply features an ensemble of established actors, such as Raj Babbar, Hasmukh Dholakia, Ratna Pathak Shah, Hemlata Dholakia, Atul Kulkarni and Ayesha Jhulka. Happy Family: Conditions Apply is a light-hearted, family comedy which follows the lives of Dolakias, a joint family of four generations living together in Mumbai. The Dolakias are vibrant characters with unique quirks which land them in situations that are hilarious and peculiar in equal parts. It’s in these imperfections that they find the perfect bond that keeps them together. The show also features Raunaq Kamdar, Meenal Sahu, Sanah Kapur, and Ahaan Saboo. The first four episodes of the show will be released on March 10 followed by episodic release until the end of March.

DaDa - March 10

Written and directed by debutant Ganesh K. Babu, Dadanarrates a beautiful tale of unconditional love and conflict between a young couple — Manikandan (Kavin) and Sindhu (Aparna Das), who accidentally become teenage parents. The unexpected situation puts the young couple at the mercy of their fate, which has very different plans for them. When they are separated due to situations beyond their control, Manikandan is left to care for his son, alone, as he embarks on a journey filled with surprises, and struggles.

Tangos, Tequilas, y Algunas Mentiras - March 10

Tangos, Tequilas, y Algunas Mentiras is a Mexican romantic-comedy featuring Cassandra Sánchez Navarro, who plays Lu, and David Chocarro, who plays Diego, an Argentine who will change Lu’s life in the most unexpected ways. The movie tells the story of Lu, who loves to pretend that she has a perfect life. However, in reality, she’s neck deep in debt, working as a bartender and hoping for a miracle to land her way.

Cairo Conspiracy - March 10

Cairo Conspiracy starring Tawfeek Barhom, Fares Fares and Mohammad Bakri is an award-winning Swedish drama-thriller about Adam, the son of a fisherman, who is given the chance to study at a prestigious university in Cairo. Shortly after his arrival, the institution’s Grand Imam suddenly dies, rendering him a pawn in the power struggle between Egypt’s religious and political elite.