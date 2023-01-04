ADVERTISEMENT

New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Gold’, ‘Phone Bhoot’, ‘Parole’, and more

January 04, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

Other highlights that are coming to Amazon Prime Video this week include ‘Work Later Drink Now Season 2’

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Phone Bhoot’ | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Here is the full list of new titles on the platform:

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video

Phone Bhoot - Streaming Now

In Phone Bhoot two crazy, jobless, horror-film addicts Major and Gullu, under immense family pressure to find work, hit upon the idea to float a unique ghost-capturing service. They meet a spirit, Ragini, who makes their business a success but in return asks them for a favour that they are compelled to honour. The film features Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles

Gold - Streaming Now

Gold follows a mobile store owner Joshi, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who, by happenstance, gets embroiled in a series of events that accentuate greed and gluttony, in a much more real sense. The film also boasts of a stellar ensemble cast, including Ajmal Ameer, Krishna Kumar, Shabareesh Varma, and Chemban Vinod Jose in pivotal roles.

Work Later Drink Now Season 2 - 6th January 

Work Later Drink Now is a Korean comedy-drama series that revolves around three best friends. Season two follows Ji-yeon (Sun Hwa Han) who, along with her two best friends, decides to live her life one last time before chemotherapy threatens to take it away. The trio embarks on a week-long adventure to cross items off the ailing friend’s bucket list. Along with Sun, the series also stars Sun-Bin Lee and Eun-ji Jung in the lead roles.

Parole - 5th January

Tamil crime thriller Parole is a story that revolves around two brothers Karikalan and Kovalan; Their mother dies unexpectedly while Karikalan is in the prison for the crimes he has committed. Kovalan tries to release Karikalan on parole for the last rites of their mother. Will the revolting brothers reunite? Directed and written by Dwarakh Raj, the film stars Kalpika Ganesh, Linga, R.S. Karthik and Monisha Murali in pivotal roles.

Sunny - 7th January

Marathi drama film Sunny, directed by Hemant Dhome, revolves around Indraneel aka Sunny (Lalit Prabhakar), a brat from a political family who spends most of his time hanging out with his friends, partying, and embarrassing his elder brother Vishwajeet (Chinmay Mandlekar). Looking at his younger brother’s casual behaviour, Vishwajeet decides to send Sunny to UK to pursue education in the hope that he will learn to cope with life on his own.

