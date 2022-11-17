New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Ginna’, ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2, and more

November 17, 2022 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

Here is the full list of new titles on the platform:

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video

The People We Hate at the Wedding - 18th November

ADVERTISEMENT

A hilariously raunchy comedy film that revolves around the dysfunctional American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt), who along with their ever-optimistic mom (Allison Janney), are invited to the British wedding of their estranged half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). This is a chance for them to reconnect as – more or less – adults, and learn to love each other as they once did. Based on the book by Grant Ginder, the film is directed by Claire Scanlon and written by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin along with Wendy Molyneux. It also stars Dustin Milligan, Isaach De Bankolé, Karan Soni, Tony Goldwyn, Jorma Taccone, Julian Ovenden, and John McMillan in pivotal roles.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 - 18th November

Showrunner Mindy Kaling brings out the second season of Sex Lives of College Girls, where four young-adults manuver through the rollercoaster of experiences, heartbreaks and complexities of growing up while attending college. Starring Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott, the four girls become college roommates as they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, the show is a refreshing take on college life and the freedom that the four girls gain living on campus.

Ginna - 17th November

Trending

Ginna is Telugu supernatural horror action romantic comedy. The story revolves around childhood buddies Renuka (Sunny Leone) and Ginna (Vishnu Manchu), who reunite after years of separation, but the situations between them are not the same. Set in the backdrop of a small town, Ginna runs a tent house for his livelihood and is stuck between the game of love and friendship with Renuka. Will Ginna be able to navigate his way through the complex web of love, lies and rivalries? Directed by Eeshaan Suryaah, the action dramedy also stars Payal Rajput, Vennela Kishore, and Raghu Babu in prominent roles.

Sachertorte - 18th November

Sachertorte is a dutch tale of love, where Mann (Max Hubacher) from Berlin meets his dream woman in Vienna. When the said woman gives him her number and drives away, Mann later realizes that the number did not get saved. But lucky for him, he remembers that every year on her birthday at 3:00 p.m, the woman of his dreams eats Sachertorte in Cafe Sacher. In true romantic fashion, Mann waits for her at the cafe every day in hopes that she would come, while meeting interesting people and making new friendships along the way. Directed by Tine Rogoll the film also stars Maeve Metelka and Michaela Saba in leading roles.

Gangs of Lagos - 18th November

A Nigerian original crime drama, Gang of Lagos follows a group of friends who each have to survive the fate of living and thriving in the crime-ridden underbelly of Isale Eko, Lagos. The show stars Demi Banwo, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Chiké. Gangs of Lagos is directed and produced by Jade Osiberu