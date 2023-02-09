New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Farzi’, ‘Somebody I Used to Know’, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, and more

February 09, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

Here is the full list of new titles on the platform:

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video

Tribble Riding - Streaming Now

Tribble Riding revolves around Ram, a vagabond who works in many different industries and enjoys a pleasant life with his lawyer father. He soon meets Ramya, the daughter of wealthy businessman Devendra Shetty, and the two develop a fondness for each other. Later, Ramya asks Ram to assist her friend Dr Rakshitha in escaping from her father, MLA Soorappa, who is forcibly getting her married to Rahul, the son of the home minister. Ram reluctantly agrees and joins a hospital where Rakshitha is employed, posing as Dr. Mahesh. After assisting Rakshitha in the escape, Ram discovers that Ramya never loved him and used him so that she can get married to her love interest, Rahul. Directed by Sri Mahesh Gowda, the film stars Ganesh, Aishwarya, and Nammavaru Ambarish in the lead roles.

Ennalum Nteliyaa - 3rd February

Balakrishnan aka Balu, an insurance agent in Dubai, and his wife Lakshmi are going about their life as usual when the arrival of Balu’s brother-in-law lands the family in an inadvertent confrontation with their neighbour. Due to an innocuous conversation and a series of misunderstandings, the families are embroiled in a humorous one-upmanship, until the real culprits of the love affair are finally unveiled. Directed by Bash Mohammed and starring Suraj Venjaramoodu as the protagonist Balakrishnan, the comedy-drama boasts an ensemble cast including Gayathri Arun, Siddique, Lena, and Meera Nandan.

Don’t Worry Darling - 5th February

Don’t Worry Darling is the story of Alice (played by Florence Pugh) and Jack (played by Harry Styles) who are lucky to be living in the idealised community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950s societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank--equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach--anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia. But when cracks in her idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and why.

Farzi - 10th February

Farzi is an upcoming crime thriller from the acclaimed creators of the well-acclaimed franchise The Family Man. Produced by maverick duo Raj & DK, the star-studded show marks the digital debut of Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor and Kollywood’s most loved star Vijay Sethupathi. The series also stars Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and newcomer Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

Spanning eight episodes, Farzi is a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller, with the director duo’s trademark humour, stitched around a clever underdog street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favours the rich. What ensues is a thrilling cat-and-mouse race between him and the law enforcement where losing is not an option.

Somebody I Used to Know - 10th February

Written and Directed by Dave Franco, Somebody I Used to Know follows workaholic TV producer Ally (portrayed by Alison Brie), who faces a major professional setback that sends her running to the comforts of her hometown. She spends a whirlwind evening reminiscing with her first love Sean (portrayed by Jay Ellis) and starts to question everything about the person she’s become. Things only get more confusing when she discovers Sean is getting married to Cassidy (portrayed by Kiersey Clemons), whose confidence and creative convictions remind Ally of who she used to be.

Clarkson’s Farm S2 - 10th February

In Clarkson’s Farm S2, Jeremy Clarkson returns with his girlfriend Lisa, farming consultant Kaleb, and others, to spend another eventful year at Diddly Squat Farm. Jeremy is a journalist, a broadcaster, and a man who travels the world to slide sideways in supercars while shouting. He is not a farmer, which is unfortunate because he’s bought a 1,000-acre farm in the English countryside and decided to run it himself, despite knowing nothing whatsoever about farming.

Lakiro - 10th February

Lakiro is a Gujarati film that revolves around millennials Hrishi and Richa, who meet as students in Pune. Hrishi is doing an MBA in finance while Richa is pursuing her doctorate in human resource management. They fall in love right away and are married as soon as they finish their studies, but ambition gradually causes a rift. They ultimately decide to start the divorce process. At Richa’s birthday celebration, an unusual interaction occurs between them. Directed by Darshan Ashwin Trivedi, the film stars Deeksha Joshi, Raunaq Kamdar and Dharmesh Vyas in the lead roles.