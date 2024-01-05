New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Death’s Game’, ‘Kaathal - The Core’, ‘Foe’ and more

January 05, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

Baby Ruby - January 01

The film is directed and written by Bess Wohl, making this horror-drama his feature debut. The film features Noémie Merlant, Kit Harington and Meredith Hagner in pivotal roles. The film is a story of Jo, who is a lifestyle blogger. She is eagerly anticipating the birth of her first child. But as soon as she and her husband bring Ruby home, their new baby, everything seems strange. Jo soon discovers herself engulfed in a fever dream in which everyone’s motivations — including Ruby’s — seem evil.

Bubby Games: Springs Awakening - January 01

The film revolves around Dan Bakkedahl (Veep), Kevin Dillon (Entourage), Josh Duhamel (Transformers Franchise), James Roday Rodriguez (Psych), and Nick Swardson (Grandma’s Boy) who reunite and go on a trip where the Buddy Games begins and they face their biggest challenge yet in the hilarious, outrageous sequel to the hit comedy. The film is directed by Josh Duhamel and produced by Ralph E. Portillo and Jamie Elliott.

Sheroes - January 01

The film is directed by Jordan Gertner and produced under Paramount Pictures. This suspense-action adventure stars Sasha Luss, Wallis Day and Isabelle Fuhrman in pivotal roles. The story revolves around four thick-as-thieves friends, who arrive in Thailand and quickly find themselves in over their heads. Fighting to stay alive, they employ their unique set of skills and unleash their fierce loyalty in a heart-pumping battle for survival.

Marry My Husband - January 01

In the series Kang Ji-won, a terminally ill cancer patient, is killed by her husband and best friend after she witnesses them having an affair. She wakes up 10 years before the incident and decides to seek revenge with the help of Yu Ji-hyuk, a director at the company where she works. Now, she must reclaim her fate and eliminate the trash from her life. The fantasy comedy series stars Na In-woo, Park Min-Young and Song Ha-yoon in pivotal roles.

Kaathal - The Core - January 05

The Malayalam film, directed Jeo Baby, revolves around a retired bank manager Mathew Devassy played by Mammootty, who enters the world of local panchayat elections as an independent candidate. The plot escalates when Mathew’s wife, portrayed by Jyothika, makes a decision that stuns the community. The narrative dives into the complexities of their marriage, as well as themes of justice and personal fulfillment within the close-knit village community.

Foe - January 05

is a haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world. Hen and Junior farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal. Are they willing to risk their relationship, and perhaps their personal identity, for a chance to continue survival in a new world? Directed by Garth Davis and co-written by Iain Reid, the dystopian drama stars Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal.

Death’s Game - January 05

In the Korean drama, overwhelmed with all of his failures, Yee-jae decides to take his own life and ‘control death’. Death (Park So-dam) then decides to punish Yee-jae and he is reincarnated 12 different times, living 12 different lives. As a part of his punishment, Yee-jae must stop their imminent deaths. The drama stars Seo In-guk, Park So-dam, and Sung Hoon.