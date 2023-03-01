New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Daisy Jones And The Six’, ‘Fall’, ‘Luden’ season 1, and more

March 01, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

Here is the full list of new titles on the platform:

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video

The Great – 2nd March

The Great is a Historical and satirical black comedy-drama that centres around Young Catherine the Great who travels to wed Peter III of Russia but soon finds herself entangled in a world of dogmatic traditions and customs that she attempts to change. Created by Tony McNamara, the series stars Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Sacha Dhawan, Charity Wakefield, Gwilym Lee, Adam Godley, Douglas Hodge, Belinda Bromilow, Bayo Gbadamosi, Sebastian de Souza, Florence Keith-Roach and Danusia Samal in lead roles.

Daisy Jones and the Six – 3rd March

Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & the Six is a limited musical-drama series, created by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band. In 1977, Daisy Jones & the Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers — Daisy Jones (played by Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (played by Sam Claflin) — the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth behind their journey. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers. The 13-episode series will be a co-production between Amazon Studios and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner.

Luden Season 1 (DE) – 3rd March

This Amazon original German series will premiere with six episodes. In the early 1980s in Hamburg: With the sexual revolution, drugs, and the disco wave, the Reeperbahn mutated into a party mile. The focus is on the rise of Sunny boy Klaus Barkowsky. When Jutta turns him into a pimp and starts a pimp cartel together, a power struggle soon ensues with the established scoundrels of the GMBH, who control the neighbourhood with their gang and make big money. With the AIDS crisis in hand, their business implodes and with the coke wave, madness and violence follow.

Coach Prime Season 1 – 3rd March

Coach Prime documents Year 3 of Deion Sanders and his team’s Jackson State tenure, as they experience a dramatic season that includes a water crisis, player injuries, and heightened expectations from their football team. The four-episode docuseries comes from SMAC Productions and follows the Jackson State University Tigers football team throughout its 12-0, undefeated SWAC championship season.

Fall – 3rd March

Fall revolves around Becky and Hunter who are best friends climb a mountain with the former’s husband Dan who loses his footing and falls to death. After almost a year, Becky is still sad and drinking alcohol. James, her father who earlier advised that Dan might not be the ideal man for her, led her to cut herself off from him. Right before Dan’s passing anniversary, Hunter extended an invitation to her to climb the decommissioned 2000-foot (610-meter) B67 TV tower in the desert, so she might disperse Dan’s ashes as part of her recovery. Becky initially declined, but then changed her mind and accepted to travel so that she can finally get over Dan’s death. Directed by Scott Mann, the film stars Grace Caroline Currey, Virginia Gardner, and Mason Gooding in lead roles.

Filho da Mae (BR) – 3rd March

Filho da Mãe is a Brazilian documentary featuring actor Paulo Gustavo for those who miss laughing with him! The documentary follows the backstage of the actor’s last tour: a musical show with his mother, Dona Déa, who inspired him to create Dona Hermínia - the main character of ‘Minha Mãe é uma Peça’, the greatest success in the history of Brazilian cinema. With never-before-seen footage, the film shows the delicious intimacy between the two and even features photos and videos from the actor’s childhood and adolescence. To complete this, close friends like Fil Braz, Ingrid Guimarães, IZA, Iafa Britz, and others tell what it was like to live with Paulo. Get ready to laugh, cry and remember why Paulo Gustavo is and will always be unforgettable.

Sayen (CL) – 3rd March

Directed by Alexander Witt, Sayen is a Chilean fantasy thriller that follows the story of the film’s namesake Sayen (played by Rallen Montenegro) who, fueled by the revenge of her grandmother’s murder, conspires to use her knowledge of nature against the people of a capitalist corporation threatening the pious land of her ancestors. The film also stars Enrique Arce and Roberto García Ruiz