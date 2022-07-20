New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Comicstaan’, ‘Vezham’, ‘Gossip Girl’, and more

Other highlights that are coming to Amazon Prime Video this week include M Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’, and the first two seasons of ‘The Flight Attendant’

Here is the full list of new titles on the platform:

Comicstaan Season 3 (Now streaming)

8 comics showcase their talents with the support of 7 mentors including Sapan Verma, Prashashti Singh, Anu Menon, Rohan Joshi, Rahul Subramanium, Kannan Gill and Aadar Malik, in front of 4 judges Kenny Sebastian, Zakir Khan, Neeti Palta and Sumukhi Suresh. Spanning 7 episodes and a grand finale, the show is hosted by Abhish Mathew and Kusha Kapila.

Sher Bagga (24th July)

Director Jagdeep Sidhu’s Punjabi language comedy-drama tells the story of Shera (Ammy Virk), who finds the love of his life in Gulab (Sonam Bajwa). Their happy phase ends when Gulab accidentally gets pregnant with Shera’s child. While Shera is excited to become a father, Gulab is not ready to bear the child’s responsibility. The film chronicles the couple dealing with these circumstances

Anything's Possible (22nd July)

Debutant director Billy Porter’s modern coming-of-age teen drama takes viewers into the life of a confident girl Kelsa, who with time finds out that she is trans. Situations turn topsy-turvy when her classmate Khal asks her out, despite being aware of the reality. Where will Kelsa and Khal’s story lead to? Anything’s Possible stars Eva Reign and Abubakr in the leads.

Babloo Bachelor (22nd July)

Directed by Agnidev Chatterjee, the film follows the life of Babloo (Sharman Joshi), who is on a hunt for a ‘perfect wife and daughter-in-law’. His family wants to hold a grand marriage ceremony for Babloo, but he finds it difficult to get the right match until he unexpectedly falls in love with Avantika (Pooja Chopra).

Vezham (20th July)

The Tamil romantic thriller stars Ashok Selvan and Janani in the lead roles. It is a story of an innocent young man whose life changes when his love interest Preethi (Janani) is killed by a serial killer. Ashok decides to avenge her death.

Old (20th July)

M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller film follows a family who experiences some bizarre changes in their bodies and age as they enjoy a vacation on a secluded beach. In no time, they realise that they have just one more day to live. How will they escape this danger? Old stars Gael García, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell and Alex Wolff in pivotal roles.

A still from ‘Old’ | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Belfast (Now streaming)

Kenneth Branagh’s coming-of-age drama features Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Colin Morgan, and Jude Hill in pivotal roles. It traverses the journey of a nine-year-old boy’s childhood and his family’s survival in Northern Ireland’s Belfast, when “The Troubles” in 1969 began.

Let Them All Talk (Now streaming)

Let Them All Talk follows a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Alice Hughes, who undertakes a cruise trip to get rid of the troubles in her present and past life. She is accompanied by her friends and nephew who go all out to bring fun and happiness back into her life. The comedy-drama stars Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest, Candice Bergen, Lucas Hedges, and Gemma Chan.

Superintelligence (20th July)

Nothing extraordinary ever happens to Carol Peters, so when she starts getting snarky backtalk from her TV, phone and microwave, she thinks she's being pranked or losing her mind. In fact, the world's first super-intelligence has selected her for observation, taking over her life with a bigger, more ominous plan to take over everything. Now Carol is humanity's last chance before this artificial intelligence-with-an-attitude decides to pull the plug. The film stars Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Brian Tyree Henry, and James Corden.

The Flight Attendant Season 1 & 2 (Now streaming)

The series follows the story of Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco), whose inattentive, impulsive and negligent personality lands her in trouble as she finds herself laying next to a dead stranger, with no clue of what has happened. Filled with self-doubt and anxiety, she starts to think if she killed the stranger under the influence of alcohol.

A still from ‘The Flight Attendant’ | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Locked Down (21st July)

Directed by Doug Liman and written by Steven Knight, the heist rom-com film follows the story of Paxton and Linda, who are facing issues in both personal and professional life during the COVID-19 Lockdown. While balancing situations, the couple plan to execute a heist at a jewellery store. The film stars Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor as the leads

American Refugee (Now streaming)

Featuring Erika Alexander, Derek Luke, and Sam Trammell, the horror film follows the Taylor family, who face uncertain circumstances after shifting to their new house in a rural area away from the cities. As the American economy collapses, they bow to fate and seek shelter in their neighbour's bunker. But, little did they know that the danger lies inside more than outside.

The Wolf and the Lion (Now streaming)

Gilles de Maistre’s family drama brings the story of a young girl Alma (Molly Kunz) who after her grandfather’s death, returns to her childhood home in the Canadian wilderness. She rescues a wolf pup and a lion cub from the dangers and befriends them. She forms a strong bond with the two animals and they live together as siblings.

Montana Story (21st July)

Directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel, the film follows the journey of estranged two siblings, Erin and Cal, who return to their family's ranch to take care of their sick father. After years, they confront their bitter family legacy, which leads to messy situations. The film stars Haley Lu Richardson and Owen Teague in the lead roles.

Gossip Girl (21st July)

Nearly a decade after the conclusion of the original series, a new cast of Manhattan private schoolers takes the lead under the watchful eye of Gossip Girl, while demonstrating how much the social media and the landscape of New York City itself have changed in the intervening years. The new series stars Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Tavi Gevinson, and Eli Brown.