New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ Season 2, ‘Mammals’ Season 1, ‘The English’

Here is the full list of new titles on the platform:

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 - 9th November

The popular spine-chilling psychological crime thriller is back with Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh in the lead, and the thrill and suspense quotient of the show is poised to elevate a notch higher. Reprising their roles, the show also features Nithya Menen, Sayami Kher, and Ivana Kaur as their respective characters evolve, adding more intrigue and fuel to the new season peppered with high-octane action sequences. This is coupled with the addition of Naveen Kasturia. Produced by Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is co-created and directed by Mayank Sharma who also helmed the previous season.

Mammals Season 1 - 11th November

Mammals follows the story of Jamie (James Corden), a chef whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine (Melia Kreiling). Jamie finds himself hunting for answers with the help of his brother-in-law Jeff (Colin Morgan). Through this hunt, the cracks in Jeff’s marriage to Jamie’s sister Lue (Sally Hawkins) also widen. The six-part series, written by Jez Butterworth and directed by Stephanie Laing, is about the complexities of marriage: there is sadness, grief, tension, love, friendship, betrayal, and a touch of magical realism

The English - 11th November

The English, starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer is an epic chase Western, from writer and director Hugo Blick in which an aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Spencer), come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination—the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall (Stephen Rea) and young widow Martha Myers (Valerie Pachner) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live.

Savage X Fenty Show S4: Vol. 4 - 9th November

The fourth instalment of Rihanna’s glamorous Savage X Fenty Show S4: Vol. 4 blends choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature. The star-studded event features performances by global musical artists Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell, and special appearances from Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko, and many more, all wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks.

Autumn Beat - 10th November

Autumn Beat is a coming-of-age drama that follows the story of Tito and Paco, two brothers who grew up in Milan with the same dream: to break into the world of rap and be heard through music. While Paco is a born performer, Tito knows how to write like no other. But ambition, life, and love for the same woman test their bond. This exciting, three-decade-long story stars Hamed Seydou, Abby 6ix, Geneme, Juliet Joseph, Dylan Magon and others, with the extraordinary participation of Gué and the presence of some of the most interesting names in the Italian rap scene.

True Story España Season 1 - 11th November

This Spanish reality show follows the lives of six celebrities from the fields of music, sports, acting or comedy who tell the funniest, strangest and most hilarious stories they have ever lived. Actors then perform dramatic re-enactments of these anecdotes and leave the audience in splits. Hosted by Arturo Valls and Ana Morgade, the show features Paula Echevarría, Julio Iglesias Jr. Martita de Graná, Pepe Reina, Antonio Orozco and Lola Índigo.

A Grito Herido - 11th November

Four friends and their music teacher come together to form a band. The group is going strong until a quarrel breaks them up. Seven years later, the band gets a chance to get back together, however they have a lot to deal with in their chaotic lives as well. The series stars María Elisa Camargo, Verónica Orozco, Jeirmarie Osorio, Yolanda Rayo, Diana Ángel and Carlos Manuel Vesga in the lead.

La Caida - 11th November

Directed by Lucía Puenzo, La Caida (Dive) is a sports drama where the competition and the dream of winning trumps any friendship or relationship. The Mexican drama stars Karla Souza, Hernán Mendoza and Dèja Ebergenyi.