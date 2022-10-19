New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Ammu’, ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’, ‘The Peripheral’, and more

Other highlights that are coming to Amazon Prime Video this week include ‘Four More Shots Please! Season 3’ and ‘Argentina, 1985’

Other highlights that are coming to Amazon Prime Video this week include ‘Four More Shots Please! Season 3’ and ‘Argentina, 1985’

Here is the full list of new titles on the platform:

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video

Ammu - 19th October

The thriller follows the life of Ammu (Aishwarya Lekshmi), a woman who, like a phoenix, rises from the ashes of her fairytale marriage-turned-nightmare. The film depicts Ammu’s journey who thought marriage was a fairytale, however, things changed when her cop-husband Ravi (Naveen Chandra) hit her for the very first time. What Ammu thought was a one-off incident turned into a never-ending cycle of abuse, trapping her and breaking her soul and spirit. Directed and written by Charukesh Sekar, the movie is produced by Kalyan Subramaniam and Kaarthekeyen Santhanam

Four More Shots Please! Season 3 - 21st October

Four More Shots Please! Season 3 brings back to the screens the lives of four flawsome women, Anjana (Kirti Kulhari), Damini (Sayani Gupta), Sidhi (Maanvi Gagroo) and Umang (Bani J). The new season will pick up the story from where the second season ended, bringing back the tales of four unapologetic, uninhibited, free-spirited women who live, love, blunder and discover what continues to make them tick through everlasting friendship, set against the cosmopolitan city of Mumbai. Actors Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh and Samir Kochhar reprise their respective roles, whereas Jim Sarbh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla and Sushant Singh join the ensemble cast this season. The series is directed by Joyeeta Patpatia and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu - Now Streaming

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is a Tamil-language crime drama, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film revolves around Muthuveeran, a youngster from Tamil Nadu who goes to Mumbai to make a living. However, to achieve his dreams, he unknowingly chooses the wrong path and gets involved in the underground activities of gangsters. It captures the unease that a small-town guy feels in the big and bad city. Will Muthu be able to find a way out of the violence and bloodshed? It stars Silambarasan and Siddhi Idnani in the leads, with Raadhika Sarathkumar, and Neeraj Madhav in pivotal roles.

A still from Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

The Peripheral - 21st October

The Peripheral is a sci-fi drama series that revolves around Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her. Based on William Gibson’s novel of the same name, it features Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Louis Herthum, JJ Feild, T’Nia Miller, Charlotte Riley, Alexandra Billings, Adelind Horan, Alex Hernandez, Katie Leung, Julian Moore-Cook, Melinda Page Hamilton, Chris Coy, and Austin Rising in pivotal roles.

Argentina, 1985 - 21st October

Argentina, 1985 is a historical drama film, inspired by the true story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo, and their young legal team of unlikely heroes in their David-vs-Goliath battle, in which, under constant threat, they dared to prosecute Argentina’s bloodiest military dictatorship against all odds and in a race against time to bring justice to the victims of the Military Junta.story. Directed by Santiago Mitre, and written by Mariano Llinás and Mitre, the film stars Ricardo Darín, Peter Lanzani, Alejandra Flechner and Norman Briski in pivotal roles.