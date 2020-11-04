New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 4, ‘Gatham’ and more

A new season of ‘Young Sheldon’ comes to the platform this week

04 November 2020 12:59 IST

Two much-loved comedies return in new seasons, along with a new Telugu psychological thriller on the platform this week

This week, Amazon Prime Video brings the Telugu spine-chilling psychological thriller Gatham to the platform. Written and directed by Kiran, the film is created by a group of U.S.-based students and IT professionals and is jointly produced by Offbeat Films & S Originals, in association with Mango Mass Media.

Starring Bhargava Poludasu, Rakesh Galebhe & Poojitha Kuraparthi in lead roles. Gatham centres on a person who forgets his past after waking up from a coma and his struggles to know about himself lead him to unravel several unexpected and horrifying adventures in his life.

On November 6, comes the digital premiere of the 2019 Kannada drama film Rajeeva. Directed by Flying King Manu and starring Mayur Patel, Akshatha Sreedhar Shastry, the film revolves around garnering respect for farmers, encouraging agriculture, and preachings how the youth from villages should not forget their roots and get attracted to the glamorous life of cities.

Starting November 5, stream all new episodes of MOM Season 8 and Young Sheldon Season 4 on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Jaffar Mahmood, Young Sheldon season 4 stars Iain Armitage in the lead along with Lance Barber, Zoe Perry, Montana Jordan, Raegen Revord, Annie Potts in pivotal roles and revolves around Sheldon’s teenage life after graduating high school.

Moreover, after the surprising exit by Anna Faris from the new season of MOM, Bonnie, played by Allison Janney, will lead the refreshed plot in Season 8. Directed by James Widdoes, Mom Season 8 will see Bonnie struggling to learn to adjust without her daughter and former-roommate, Christy, around.

After premiering on November 1, the fourth season of the American television series This Is Us continues to follow the lives and connections of the Pearson family across several time periods. The latest season is produced by Rhode Island Ave stars an ensemble cast featuring Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas among others.

Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead is also on the platform this week. The series is a companion series to The Walking Dead, which is based on the comic book series of the same name. The season follows Morgan Jones (Lennie James) who has been left for dead by Virginia (Colby Minifie), while the remaining members of Morgan’s group have been separated by Virginia and her Pioneers and are dispersed across her various settlements. The season will also feature multiple time jumps

Highlights of the week

Gatham (Telugu) - November 6

A young couple on a road trip find their car stalled in the middle of a snowy forest. A stranger offers help and the situation soon turns for the worse when things start getting weird and spiral out of control. What follows after this is a whirlwind of a journey keeping the audiences at the edge of their seats.

Rajeeva (Kannada) - November 6

Rajeeva is a Kannada movie starring Mayur Patel and Akshatha Sreedhar Shastry in prominent roles. It is a drama directed by Flying King Manju.

Young Sheldon Season 4 - November 5

It’s time for him to graduate from school, the teenage Sheldon now, is in a shock and has a breakdown, thinking that he’s not ready for college. And the story unfolds for us to watch, releasing on November 5. Watch this show to reveal the hardships he’s going to go through his life and start a new life further in college.

MOM Season 8 - November 5

Bonnie must learn to adjust without her daughter and former-roommate, Christy, around. With a chaotic past behind her and a newly empty nest, she focuses on her marriage to her husband, Adam and on what she wants to be now that she’s finally grown up.

Now more than ever, Bonnie depends on the support of her friends, including the wise Marjorie, the wealthy and sometimes misguided Jill; the overly emotional Wendy and Bonnie’s foster sister Tammy who was recently released from prison. Collectively, they help each other overcome their mistakes and stay sober in the face of whatever life throws at them.

This is Us Season 4 - November 1

After returning from Los Angeles, Rebecca marvels at how important a stranger can become. Jack meets Miguel, a store clerk who lends him a sports coat for meeting Rebecca’s parents. Rebecca’s father tells Jack that he isn’t good enough for Rebecca. Three new characters are introduced. The latest season will be a weekly episodic release.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 - November 1

The season follows Morgan Jones (Lennie James) who has been left for dead by Virginia (Colby Minifie), while the remaining members of Morgan’s group have been separated by Virginia and her Pioneers and are dispersed across her various settlements. The season will also feature multiple time jumps. The latest season will be a weekly episodic release.