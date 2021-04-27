New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Without Remorse’, ‘Vakeel Saab’ and more

Michael B Jordan starring in a Tom Clancy adaptation and Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Pink’ remake are the highlights on the platform this week

This week on April 27, arrives Hindi action flick Mumbai Saga. Directed by Sanjay Gupta the film presents an ensemble of stars like John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte, Gulshan Grover and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The cop vs gangster action drama is a fictional story of the duel between Amartya Rao (John Abraham) and Senior Inspector Vijay Sawarkar (Emraan Hashmi) that explores different tangents of hopes, aspirations, friendships and betrayals against the backdrop of Mumbai in the early 90s.

On April 29 comes the Bengali drama, Switzerland shortly after its theatrical release. Featuring Abir Chatterjee, Rukmini Maitra, and Ambarish Bhattacharya in prominent roles, the film captures a series of emotions brought by a middle-class Bengali family who try to save enough money for their dream travel to Switzerland.

On April 30, comes the Amazon Original Series LOL in India: LOL —Hasse Toh Phasse. The unscripted comedy will feature comedy entertainers Cyrus Broacha, Sunil Grover, Suresh Menon, Gaurav Gera, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Ankita Shrivastav, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Aadar Malik as contestants along with Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi as the show hosts. The show brings ten professional comedians pitted against each other for six consecutive hours with two objectives – to make the others in the house laugh and more importantly, ensure that they do not laugh or even smile themselves. The last contestant a.k.a the Last One Laughing will take home a grand prize of INR 25 Lakhs.

On April 30, also premieres the International Amazon Original action-thriller Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse. Join John Clark, a navy SEAL who sets out on a path to avenge his wife’s murder later finding himself inside of a larger conspiracy. The film stars Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell, Jack Kesy, Brett Gelman, Colman Domingo, Guy Pearce.

April 30 is also the digital premiere of Vakeel Saab. Inspired by the Hindi movie Pink, the film goes out to stand out for a journey of truth and justice that seldom exists in our societies in today’s times. Directed by Venu Sriram, the film stars Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj.

Audiences can also catch the award-winning and critically acclaimed American television series The Handmaid’s Tale as it returns with its fourth season on the streaming service, on April 30 too. With Elisabeth Moss in a prominent role, the series will see June and her fellow renegade handmaids hiding from the Eyes, hoping to hook up with the underground resistance movement known as Mayday. Created by Bruce Miller, the American tragedy is based on the novel by Margaret Atwood.

Justice League vs. the Fatal Five is another highlight streaming on the platform from April 30. Featuring Elyes Gabel and Diane Guerrero in lead roles alongside Kevin Conroy, Susan Eisenberg, and George Newbern, the film is directed and produced by Sam Liu. The story sets forth on the fate of the Earth which hangs in the balance when Justice League faces off against the formidable Fatal Five, a time-traveling band who terrorize the Metropolis in search of the budding Green Lantern. Will Justice League be successful in battling it out with the Fatal Five? Watch the film to know more.

On May 1, the platform premieres Chick Fight which centres around the life of Anna Wyncomb (played by Malin Åkerman) who diverts and turns around the mess in her life with the help of an all-female fight club.

Highlights of the week

Mumbai Saga (Hindi) – April 27

This action drama is a fictional story of the duel between Amartya Rao (John Abraham) and Senior Inspector Vijay Sawarkar (Emraan Hashmi) that explores different tangents of hopes, aspirations, friendships and betrayals against the backdrop of Mumbai in the early 90s. However, most importantly, Mumbai Saga is a tale of the Bombay that it was and the Mumbai that it became.

Switzerland (Bengali) – April 29

Good laughs with a share of emotional rollercoasters, Switzerland centres the storyline of a middle-class Bengali family that strives to save enough money to travel to Switzerland. Will they be successful in fulfilling their dreams?

LOL - Hasse Toh Phasse (Hindi) – April 30

Hosted by Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi 10 of India’s most entertaining and diverse comedians compete to keep a straight face while attempting to make their contenders laugh. In this 6-hour long comedy duel, the comedians who give in to the laughs get eliminated one by one, and the last one who manages to keep a straight face is crowned ‘Last One Laughing’

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (English) – April 30

Featuring Michael B Jordan, the Hollywood action thriller based on Tom Clancy’s 1993 novel revolves around the story of John Clark, a navy SEAL who sets out on a path to avenge his wife’s murder only to find himself inside of a larger conspiracy.

Vakeel Saab (Telugu) – April 30

Vakeel Saab is a story of a group of three young girls who cross paths with a stubborn, arrogant young boy and develop a connection that transforms them in ways they could not have expected. ‘Vakeel Saab’ is the Telugu remake of the Hindi blockbuster film Pink and with a thrilling storyline, promises to be a roller-coster ride of emotions, drama, and mystery.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 (English) – April 30

As the American television series, The Handmaid’s Tale returns with its fourth season. An exciting new season that cultivates travels with June and her fellow renegade handmaids who are seen hiding from the Eyes and who hope to hook up with the underground resistance movement known as Mayday.

Justice League vs. the Fatal Five (English) – April 30

The Justice League battles the Fatal Five, (Tharok, Emerald Empress, Validus, Mano and the Persuader). Based on the characters created by Jim Shooter.

Chick Fight (English) – May 1

When Anna Wyncomb is introduced to an underground, all-female fight club in order to turn the mess of her life around, she discovers she is much more personally connected to the history of the club than she could ever imagine.