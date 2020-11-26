New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Uncle Frank’, ‘Mane No. 13’, and more

A 1970s comedy drama starring Paul Bettany and Sophia Lillis, and a Kannada thriller are the new arrivals on the platform this week

Starting 26 November, stream the spine-chilling thriller Mane No. 13 directed by Vivy Kathiresan and produced by Krishna Chaitanya. Starring Ramana, Sanjeiv, Praveen Prem, Varsha Bollama, Aiswarya Gowda and Chetan Gandharva in lead roles, the Kannada thriller is about five IT professionals facing paranormal activities in the new house that they shift to.

Coming on November 27 is the Telugu slice of life drama Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi.Directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam and produced by Suresh Babu, the film stars Vishwak Sen, Srinivas Volety, Abhinav Gomatam, and Venkatesh Kakumanu in lead roles.

Uncle Frank, written and directed by Alan Ball also comes to the platform this month. The comedy-drama set in the 1970s, stars Paul Bettany and Sophia Lillis in the lead.

There is also Marvel Studio’s brand-new animated LEGO special titled Lego Marvel: Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom. The filmr evolves around a drastic increase in tech theft in New York City thanks to infamous Spidey villains Venom and Green Goblin. In turn, it's up to Spider-Man to figure out what they plan to do with the stolen equipment.

Highlights of the week

Mane No. 13 - November 26

5 IT professionals staying together vacate their house due to a situation. They move into a new house where they start facing horrific incidents at night. It terrifies them to death. When they are about to find out what's happening, they are getting killed one after another. Now they have to find out if it's really haunted or someone planning the terror.

Uncle Frank - November 25

In 1973, when Frank Bledsoe and his 18-year-old niece Beth take a road trip from Manhattan to Creekville, South Carolina for the family patriarch's funeral, they're unexpectedly joined by Frank's lover Walid.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi - November 27

The story is based on four childhood friends who go on a trip to Goa. Each have their own dream careers, and collaborate to make a short film.

Lego Marvel: Spiderman Vexed by Venom - November 27

Thanks to Green Goblin and Venom, tech theft is now at an all-time high. Can our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man put an end to their mysterious villainous scheme before all of New York City is destroyed?