New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Tuck Jagadish,’ ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ and more

Stills from ‘Tuck Jagadish’ and ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’

08 September 2021 13:48 IST

Nani's Telugu family drama and director Nikkhil Advani's medical thriller are the highlights on the platform this week

This week on Amazon Prime, Nikkhil Advani brings the Amazon Original, Mumbai Diaries 26/11. With a cast including Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma and Shreya Dhanwanthary among others, the medical drama premieres on September 9.

Nani starrer Tuck Jagadish is a Telugu language family drama, set in the small town of Andhra Pradesh, and takes the audiences through the ups and downs of the Naidu Family.Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film’s cast includes Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu and will premiere on September 10.

Fighting the ultimate tournament of tournament, the Earth realm heroes are on a quest for survival after being invaded by the forces of Shao Khan. Directed by Ethan Spaulding, with voices from Jennifer Carpenter, Joel McHale and Ike Amadi the heroes are ready to rumble. Watch Mortal Kombat in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs starting September 11.

Amazon Original Movie The Voyeurs follows the story of Pippa and Thomas whose new home gives them a “window” into the lives of an unstable couple. When they try to mediate anonymously, chaos follows. Written and directed by Michael Mohan , the mystery thriller has a cast of Sydney Sweeney, Ben Hardy and Justice Smith, and will release on September 10.

Did we hear someone say girl power? Voltaire High witnesses the turmoil, when in 1963, this French institute becomes co-ed. Created by Marie Roussin , the show stars Pierre Deladonchamps, Nina Meurisse and Maud Wyler among others. Watch the gender battle unfold in Amazon Original Mixte on September 10.

Delve into the drama of the multi-level marketing company LuLaRoe, accused of misleading thousands of women. Walk through the highs and the lows in this four-part documentary series starring Roberta Blevins, Áine Cain and Lauren Covey Carson. Watch Amazon Original LuLaRich on September 10.

Following their father’s demise, Queen Sugar follows the life of three siblings who relocated for their inheritance. The drama series created by Ava DuVernay, stars Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe among others. Watch the story unfold with the sixth season on September 8.

Also this week comes a new episode of the Nicole Kidman-starrer Nine Perfect Strangers on September 9. The series follows nine stressed city dwellers who visit a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation. The resort’s director is a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

