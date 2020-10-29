New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Truth Seekers’, ‘Bheemasena Nalamaharaja’ and more

The return of comedic duo Simon Pegg and Nick Frost in a new series, and a Kannada family drama make up the highlights of the week

This week, Amazon Prime brings the world premiere of Original Movie Bheemasena Nalamaharaja that forms part of the festive line-up. The entertaining Kannada family drama centers around a strict yet relatable father who goes all out to keep bind his family with love and happiness. It is directed by Karthik Saragur and produced by Pushkar Mallikarjuanaiah, Rakshit Shetty, Hemanth M Rao and stars Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, and Achyuth Kumar in the lead roles.

Fans of Spaced and Edgar Wright’s Cornetto Trilogy can now rejoice, as their favorite Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are all set to return with an all-new comedy series, Amazon Original Series Truth Seekers.

Meanwhile, The Challenge ETA is an 8-part documentary series that centers on the fight of Spanish military police, the Guardia Civil, against a terrorist group for the independence of the Basque Country known as ETA. Prime members in India can stream all episodes of the highly anticipated series on October 30.

Highlights of the week

Bheemasena Nalamaharaj - October 29

For a dish to come to its complete form, it involves a combination of various ingredients, just as we come across many friends and foes in our life. To have the right kind of ingredients for a good dish is just as important as surrounding one with the right people is. Bheemasena Nalamaharaja is a family entertainer that would evoke feelings of togetherness and the irrevocable bond of kinship.

The Challenge ETA S1 - October 30

The Challenge ETA is an eight-episode documentary series about the Guardia Civil's fight against the Basque terrorist band ETA. A fight that lasted for half a century, until the dissolution of the band and its definitive renunciation of weapons. The Challenge ETA is an ambitious production that aims to mark a milestone in this important episode of the recent history of Spain.

Truth Seekers S1 - October 30

A team of part-time paranormal investigators uses homemade gizmos to track the supernatural, sharing their adventures online. As their haunted stakeouts become more terrifying, they begin to uncover an unimaginable, apocalyptic conspiracy.

The Boys Season 1 and 2 (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu) - October 28

Continuing to build a strong fandom across the world, the popular superhero satire Amazon Original Series The Boys goes local with Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs. The voice-over has been given by B-town celebrities Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. Lauded for being unabashed and unsubtle, The Boys is a glorious dark-comedy fantasy series based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.