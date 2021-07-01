New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘The Tomorrow War,’ ‘Sara’s’ and more

New on Amazon Prime: ‘The Tomorrow War’ and ‘Sara’s’

01 July 2021 18:13 IST

Chris Pratt’s scifi action thriller and Anna Ben’s Malayalam drama are the highlights on the platform this week

Highlights of the week

Cold Case — June 30

A Malayalam crime-thriller, Cold Case is a story of a complex murder case, which is investigated by Trivandrum’s most capable officer- ACP Satyajith. As the layers of the case are peeled off, the chills of the supernatural render a regular murder-mystery a cold turn. Navigating through this bizarre investigation, ACP Satyajith and investigative journalist Medha Padmaja cross paths to uncover unimaginable secrets.

Arrow (All Seasons) — July 1

Presumed dead after a tragic yacht accident, billionaire playboy, Oliver Queen finds himself stranded on an island. Roughed up by the survival conditions and inhabitants of the land, he returns home to Starling City five years later and a totally changed man. On having learnt of his father’s various scandals he takes an oath to right his father’s wrongs and clean up the city’s corruption. Guised under a hood and armed with a cross-bow, Oliver becomes the Arrow and seeks out justice against those who have failed his city.

The Tomorrow War— July 2

A pack of time travelers from the year 2051, come bearing alarming news from the beyond. Thirty years hence, mankind is fighting a losing battle against a deadly alien species. The only prospect of survival relies on recruiting and transporting soldiers and civilians from the present and onto the battlefield of 2051. The army of the future includes a high school teacher and family man with one goal- to save the future for his daughter. He pairs up with a scientist and his estranged father to defeat the enemy and save the future.

Sara’s — July 5

Sara’s is a story of an associate director named Sara, who is struggling to get her career break with her first film project. Tackling the quarter life crisis, the film follows her journey and her various choices and triumphs leading to the question- will she succeed with her decisions and figure things out in the end?