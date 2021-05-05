New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘The Last Hour’, ‘The Boy from Medellin’ and more

A still from ‘The Last Hour’

05 May 2021 17:21 IST

A new supernatural crime thriller series and a documentary on award-winning singer J Balvin are the highlights on the platform this week

This week, Amazon Prime Video brings Amazon Original Series The Last Hour, a supernatural crime thriller on May 14. Set up in a small Himalayan town, The Last Hour is a Shaman (Healer) story, who joins a newly transferred cop to track down a mysterious killer. Created, written and produced by Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz, and executive produced by Amit Kumar and Academy Award and four-time BAFTA award winner, Asif Kapadia, The Last Hour features a stellar cast including Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Karma Takapa, Shaylee Krishen, Raima Sen, Robin Tamang and Mandakini Goswami in pivotal roles.

On May 7, comes the world premiere of Marathi drama, Photo-Prem. Featuring Neena Kulkarni, Amita Khopkar, Vikas Hande, Chaitrali Rode, Sameer Dharmadhikar and created by Aditya Rathi, Gayatri Patil and Mehul Shah. Photo Prem is an interesting story of Maee, a housewife who seemed worried about being forgotten by future generations post her demise because she’s doesn’t look her best in the ‘old pictures’ of herself. The film captures Maee’s journey to overcome her fear of camera and finally she succeeds in clicking a perfect picture.

On May 7 also premieres Amazon Original documentary The Boy from Medellín featuring award-winning singer J Balvin. The film is based on the Colombian reggaeton singer’s preparation for his 2019 homecoming concert which takes place amid intense political turmoil.

On May 11 arrives the recently-released Malayalam mystery thriller Nizhal. Directed by Appu N. Bhattathiri with Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara in lead roles, the film revolves around John Baby who is recouping from a traumatic accident, meets Nitin, a young boy who in turn interests him with murder stories. Eventually, John explores the possibility of Nitin's stories by mapping the events which happen to match with the real-time incidents that took place.

