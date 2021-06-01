New on ‘Amazon Prime’ this week: ‘The Family Man 2’, ‘Head Above Water,’ and more

Srikant Tiwari is back in the second season of ‘The Family Man,’ and a new documentary details the craziest of adventures in Australian surfing history on the streaming platform this week

This month, on June 4 comes the premiere of The Family Man 2. The series follows the life of Srikant Tiwari as he makes a major career change but has left his heart back at the National Investigation Agency and is now suffering from FOMO. As he juggles his personal life and relationships, there are new enemies waiting for him just around the corner. Created by renowned filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, the series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Sharib Hashmi in prominent roles.

On June 4 also comes the Brazilian Amazon Original series DOM, is a crime drama inspired by the true story of Victor, a police officer who has dedicated his life to the war on drugs, and his son Pedro, a drug addict who became one of the most wanted criminals in Rio de Janeiro. One is a dedicated police officer fighting against the narcotraffic war and the other, a wanted criminal gang leader. The show is created by Breno Silveira and features Gabriel Leone, Flávio Tolezani and Raquel Villar among others.

The fourth season of Amazon International Original show Documental, arrives to the platform on June 3. The show unleashes a barrel of laughs with ten entertainers locked in a room ready to wage the ultimate war of wits. Once they enter the room, the goal is keep oneself from laughing while simultaneously making other occupants of the room laugh. The last person with a straight face gets bragging rights as the funniest comedian and 10 million Japanese Yen. The show stars Hitoshi Matsumoto, Toshifumi Fujimoto and Jimmy Ohnishi among others.

Starring Khanh Trieu, Christopher Stollery, Clare McCann and Nicolette Minster among others, writer-director Connor Fairclough takes viewers on a journey to the seashore with this fictional documentary Head Above Water that follows the craziest of adventures and rivalries in Australian surfing history on June 4.

When Mohamedou Ould Slahi is detained and imprisoned without charges by the U.S government his fight for freedom and justice begins. He turns to his defense attorney Nancy Hollander and her associate Teri Duncan who battle the government for the justice he deserves. The Mauritanian, directed by Kevin Macdonald, stars Tahar Rahim, Jodie Foster and Shailene Woodley among others and is available from June 1.

On June 4, bringing the characters of Roald Dahl’s much-loved story to life for the audience of today, The Witches narrates the heartwarming story of an orphan boy and his grandmother. Set in 1967, things take a turn when the boy and his grandma have a run-in with real-life witches in an otherwise luxurious sea-side resort. The tale unfolds as they must dodge these despicable creatures in order to ascertain their own safety. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film has a star cast of Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci and others.

Highlights of the week

The Family Man 2 - June 4

The Family Man is an edgy, action-drama Amazon Original Series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The series explores Srikant's tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive, low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and a father. This is as much a satirical take on the geopolitics of the region as it is the story of a middle-class guy who is a world class spy.

Dom Season 2 - June 4

Dom tells the story of Pedro, a handsome boy from Rio de Janeiro’s middle class who is introduced to cocaine in his teen years, eventually becoming an addict and eventually emerging as the leader of a criminal gang that dominated the tabloids in Rio in the early 2000s.

Shifting between action, adventure and drama, Dom also tells the story of Pedro’s father Vitor Dantas, who as a kid, makes a discovery at the bottom of the sea, reports it to the authorities and ends up joining the police intelligence service. The series shows the journey of father and son living opposite lives, often mirroring and complementing each other, while at the same time, being in confronting situations which blur the lines between right and wrong.

Documental Season 4 - June 3

Hitoshi Matsumoto presents a closed-door laughter survival show. Ten comedians shoulder the participation expenses of 1 million yen on their own and put their pride as performers on the line for the chance to win the 10-million-yen prize. The winner will be that individual who does not laugh until the end.

Head Above Water - June 4

Head Above Water is a fictional documentary that follows the most insane rivalries ever witnessed in the Australian surfing history!

The Mauritanian - June 1

Based on the NY Times best-selling memoir Guantánamo Diary by Mohamedou Ould Slahi, this is the true story of Slahi's fight for freedom after being detained and imprisoned without charge by the U.S.

The Witches - June 4

A young boy and his grandmother have a run-in with a coven of witches and their leader.