New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Soorarai Pottru’, ‘Chhalaang’ and more

Aparna Balamurali and Suriya in ‘Soorarai Pottru’

11 November 2020 16:33 IST

Suriya’s inspirational aviation drama, and a family entertainer starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha are the highlights on the platform this week

This week, Amazon Prime Video brings the digital release of family entertainer Chhalaang on November 13. Directed by Hansal Mehta, presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, the film stars Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles along with Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles.

Also arriving this week is the Suriya, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali starrer Soorarai Pottru. Helmed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya, and co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, Guneet Monga and Aalif Surti, Soorarai Pottru is a fictionalized version of the book “Simply Fly” written on the life of Air Deccan founder Capt. G. R. Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline. Starting November 12, the film will be available in Tamil as well as in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Other highlights include Pete The Cat and Superman Red Son, an animated superhero centered on DC Comics character Superman, and the 37th installment in the DC Universe Animated Original Movies series, starting November 13.

Highlights of the week

Chhalaang (Hindi) - November 13

Chhalaang is a hilarious, yet inspirational journey of a PT Master from a semi government funded school in Northern India. Montu (Rajkummar Rao) is a typical PT Master for whom it’s just a job. When circumstances put everything that Montu cares for at stake, including Neelu (Nushrratt Bharuccha) who he loves, Montu is forced to do what he has never done: teach. Through Montu’s journey, Chhalaang humorously addresses the value of Sports Education in school curriculum.

Pete The Cat (English) - November 13

Based on the New York Times #1 best-selling children’s books by author James Dean, “Pete the Cat” is a fun, musically driven series about exploring your world and trying new things; pushing the boundaries while being smart, accepting, and optimistic. Pete is a very cool and loveable cat who, along with his friends, experiences the day-to-day challenges and changes that children can relate to on a personal level. Whether you’re making new friends, or facing all of life’s ups and downs, Pete highlights the lessons life can teach you.

Superman Red Son (English) - November 13

What if baby Kal-El’s rocket landed, not in Kansas, but in the Soviet Union? That is the premise of this Elseworld’s tale from DC Comics.