New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Sherni,’ ‘The Little Things’ and more

Vidya Balan’s forest-thriller and a new crime drama starring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek, are the highlights on the platform this week

This week, June 18 on Amazon Prime, premieres Hindi film Sherni that stars Vidya Balan as an upright Forest officer, who powers through the brutal beasts of social barriers set by the patriarchal society and the lackadaisical attitudes within her department. Produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, this drama is helmed by Newton-fame director Amit Masurkar. The film also has actors like Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi in key roles.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Karunesh Talwar is back with yet another stand-up comedy show titled Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat, a latest addition to the Amazon Funnies slate. Whipping up some of his most special roasts on everyday life and everything in it , the special will see Karunesh talk about his relationship with his parents and girlfriend, his attempts at being more self-aware, and the fact that we’re all just modified versions of our parents on June 15.

Starting June 16, Amazon Prime Video presents Season 6 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The series will see principal cast members Caity Lotz, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Amy Louise Pemberton, Nick Zano, Dominic Purcell and Matt Ryan return from previous seasons, while Adam Tsekhman and Shayan Sobhian were promoted to the main cast from their recurring status in previous seasons. They are joined by new cast member Lisseth Chavez.

The football season is on and for those who can’t get enough of the Copa America and the Euro 2020, comes Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado - Season 1 on June 18. This docu-series will showcase never-before-seen moments from both the team and some of their figures, on and off the court. The four one-hour long episodes will be shown with English subtitles. El Corazón de Sergio Ramos S2: La Leyenda de Sergio Ramos will also stream from June 18, and fans will get to relive the great sporting milestones of Sergio Ramos’ decorated career. The series will be dubbed in English along with subtitles in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

On June 19, Academy Award winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto come together in crime thriller The Little Things, that traces a hunt for the latest serial killer in town.

Highlights of the week

Sherni - June 18

Sherni is a story set in the backdrop of man-animal conflict where a forest officer (Vidya Balan) must work through the brutal beasts of social barriers set by a patriarchal society and the languid attitude within her department, as she leads a team intending to capture an unsettled tigress. Her journey to righteousness is metaphorical to the tigress as she battles obstacles and pressures, both natural and man-made.

Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat - June 15

The stand-up special will see popular comedian Karunesh Talwar talk about the relationships he shares with his parents and girlfriend, his attempt towards being more self-aware and the fact that we’re all just modified versions of our parents.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow - June 16

The sixth season of the American television series Legends of Tomorrow, which is based on characters from DC Comics, consists of 15 episodes. It is set in the Arrowverse, sharing continuity with the other television series of the universe, and is a spin-off of Arrow and The Flash. The season was produced by Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and DC Entertainment, with Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu serving as showrunners.

Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado - June 18

This four-part docuseries chronicles one unforgettable season with Mexico’s homegrown soccer club, the Chivas of Guadalajara, as they attempt to resurrect their legendary franchise from the ashes of five losing seasons.

El Corazón de Sergio Ramos S2: La Leyenda de Sergio Ramos - June 18

This documentary series examines the life and career of Real Madrid and Spanish football star Sergio Ramos.

The Little Things - June 19

Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon joins forces with Sgt. Jim Baxter to search for a serial killer who’s terrorizing Los Angeles. As they track the culprit, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.